“Beats, Bytes & Bacchanal”, Carnival in the age of AI for 2nd Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) on Monday announced the launch of the second annual Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest, an initiative designed to promote literacy, creative expression, and cultural appreciation among St. Maarten’s youth.

The contest is open to all students aged 12 to 14, with participants invited to submit original stories between 750 and 3000 words. Submissions will be accepted from August 1 to August 21, 2026, with winners to be announced in recognition of International Literacy Day on September 8.

This year’s theme, “Beats, Bytes & Bacchanal,” challenges students to imagine Carnival in the year 2050, exploring how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies may shape the future of St. Maarten’s most celebrated cultural tradition. Participants are encouraged to creatively examine how innovation and cultural heritage can coexist, ensuring that the spirit, identity, and energy of Carnival endure in a rapidly evolving world.

“Carnival is a powerful expression of who we are as a people, our rhythm, our resilience, and our creativity,” said Minister Melissa D. Gumbs. “Through this year’s theme, we are inviting our young people to think boldly about the future, while remaining grounded in the cultural traditions that define us. It is through this balance that we continue to build a strong and confident national identity.”

Entries will be judged on originality, creativity, coherence, and adherence to the theme. Strict rules prohibit plagiarism and limit the use of AI-generated content to 3%, reinforcing the importance of authentic student voice and originality. Winners will receive cash savings accounts sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada, along with tech-based writing tools and opportunities for publication.

The contest is named in honour of Dame Ruby Bute, St. Maarten’s first published female author and a revered cultural icon whose lifelong contributions to storytelling, education, and the arts continue to inspire generations.

Schools, families, and youth organisations are encouraged to support student participation, particularly during the upcoming July/August vacation period. Full contest details, rules, and submission guidelines will be made available via the Ministry’s official website and social media platforms.

For more information, contact:nationalshortstory@sintmaartengov.org

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/beats-bytes-bacchanal-carnival-in-the-age-of-ai-for-2nd-dame-ruby-bute-national-short-story-contest