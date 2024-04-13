BEAUPERTHUY SUCCESSION / Auction: Louis Mussington calls for pacifist demonstration | FAXINFO

This Thursday, April 11, 2024, the president of the Community, Louis Mussington, held a press briefing on the Beauperthuy estate, a file that is all the more important for the territory's political decision-makers after the recent publication of the notice of sale to auction in the New York Times.

Next Monday, May 13, three plots of land located near Galion, including that which houses The Old House and the Amuseum Naturalis of the Les Fruits de Mer association and that of the Ranch du Galion, will be put up for sale by auction. The total area is 10 hectares and the starting price is 2,5 million euros.

After two meetings held in Paris between the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the judicial administrator in charge of the file as well as his advisor, the last exchange of which dates back to November 2023, “things were very clear about our desire to acquire these plots" for Louis Mussington who had then informed the former Minister Delegate for Overseas Jean-François Carenco, the Overseas Minister Gérald Darmanin and President Macron's advisor of his decision to buy social peace, "they been sensitive to our approach. However, it was through the press that the president of the Community and his team, including Léonie Flanders, director of Legal Affairs and Litigation of the COM, and Alain Richardson, 1st vice-president of the COM, both present during of the press briefing this Thursday, took note of the decision of the judicial administrator to proceed with the auction of the plots concerned: “We felt insulted, when we learned of this, we reiterated our desire to acquire the plots, we have not had any reaction from the administrator” adds Louis Mussington who remains determined to continue amicable negotiations. Last week, the Community of Saint-Martin therefore spoke with the public land establishment (EFP) of Guadeloupe which confirms that it is able to acquire this land on behalf of the COM. The reimbursement terms must be defined by both parties. An exceptional territorial council will be held on April 30 to implement a heritage strategy. Four deliberations will be on the agenda to expand the right of pre-emption of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin: statutory right of pre-emption, urban right of pre-emption, reinforced urban right of pre-emption limited to 14 years non-renewable and the right of pre-emption spaces sensitive natural. In doing so, the President of the Community intends to launch a legal arsenal for the benefit of the population and the territory: “It is urgent to react and ensure the protection and safeguarding of our land heritage”.

Event pacifist this Saturday April 20, 2024

Second phase of the Community's heritage strategy: launch a call for a gathering on Saturday April 20, 2024 at 10 a.m. in front of Cadisco (Lieu-Dit Griselle, on the road to Orient Bay) towards The Old House: "It's symbolic, we we are going to spend the day there and we are calling for mobilization whether it is the people who were born here or the people who have adopted Saint-Martin as a welcoming land, I invite everyone to this day of demonstration which I want to be pacifist for say no to the auction and yes to the preservation of Saint-Martin heritage” declared Louis Mussington who clarified that he was not declaring war on anyone “but we are on a small territory that was handed down to us by our ancestors and we must protect it to pass it on to future generations. The call is made. _VX

Reaction of the association Seafood

The Les Fruits de Mer association believes that it is vital to preserve The Old House as a heritage site. We developed Amuseum Naturalis on this site at the request of the Beauperthuy family, precisely to prevent it from being forgotten and abandoned. We will continue to protect it to the best of our ability for as long as we can.

At the moment, the Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House is still open. The public is welcome to take a self-guided tour any day between sunrise and sunset. A volunteer is on site Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The Amuseum Naturalis is always free and presents exhibitions on the nature, heritage, culture, poetry and art of Saint-Martin. Les Fruits de Mer is an entirely voluntary non-profit association. We welcome new members, donors and volunteers interested in participating in our projects.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/succession-beauperthuy-vente-aux-encheres-louis-mussington-appelle-a-la-manifestation-pacifiste/