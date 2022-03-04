Beautiful carnival atmosphere at the schools | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Although deprived again this year of the Great Children’s Parade, the students of Marie-Amelie Leydet and Evelina Halley schools were keen to celebrate Carnival in the right way before leaving for vacation.

The students of the Evelina Halley kindergarten in Concordia performed in their school for the pleasure their peers. A parade was organized with the children enrolled in the after-school program of the COM, then each class paraded in turn to music front of the other students in admiration.

As a finale, all the students of the school performed choreographed pieces to the tune of ” We will rock you ” by Queen with collective body percussions and ” The Cha Cha Slide Dance “.

Special mention to the young students and their teachers who did not fail in the tradition, the former expressing an overflowing and communicative enthusiasm to the idea of proudly displaying their costumes.

The day ended with a good snack and some great stories to tell at home in the evening.

