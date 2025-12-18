BermudAir launches AnguillAir with nonstop flights to Anguilla from Boston, Newark, Baltimore | The Peoples Tribune

ANGUILLA–With the launch of its new sub-airline, AnguillAir, BermudAir is introducing its first nonstop service to Anguilla, offering direct flights from Boston, Newark, and Baltimore.

The new routes are designed to make travel from the United States to Anguilla faster and easier, while combining BermudAir’s onboard experience with AnguillAir’s island hospitality. The service is expected to strengthen air access to Anguilla and enhance the overall travel experience to one of the Caribbean’s most in-demand destinations.

AnguillAir will operate nonstop flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The Boston service will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing at 10:20 AM and arriving in Anguilla at 4:00 PM, with return flights leaving at 5:05 PM and landing back in Boston at 8:50 PM. This route is scheduled to operate until April 25, 2026.

The Newark service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, departing at 10:30 AM and arriving at 3:50 PM, with return flights leaving at 7:25 PM, or 6:25 PM starting March 8, and arriving back in Newark at 11:00 PM, operating until April 12, 2026. The Baltimore route will fly on Mondays and Fridays, departing at 10:25 AM and arriving in Anguilla at 3:35 PM, with return flights departing at 4:35 PM, or 5:35 PM starting March 9, and arriving back in Baltimore at 8:00 PM, operating until April 13, 2026.

Flights will be operated on Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, providing a modern and comfortable travel experience. The new nonstop routes are also expected to support Anguilla’s tourism and wider economic growth by improving access from major U.S. markets, reducing the need for connections, and creating more opportunities for local businesses. BermudAir said the AnguillAir launch reflects a broader strategy to strengthen connectivity between North America and the Caribbean, with a focus on reliable service and a strong customer experience from start to finish.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bermudair-launches-anguillair-with-nonstop-flights-to-anguilla-from-boston-newark-baltimore