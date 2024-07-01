Beryl will spend Monday midday between the north of Grenada and Cariacou in the Grenadines | FAXINFO

Still in category 4 with sustained winds of 215 km/h, Beryl will cross the south of the West Indian arc to the north of the island of Grenada.

SITUATION

At 8:00 a.m. (1200 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 12.0 North, longitude 60.5 West. Beryl is moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 mph (31 km/h). A rapid and continuous movement will continue westward to west-northwest over the next few days.

Data from NOAA hurricane hunters and the U.S. Air Force indicate that maximum sustained winds increased to nearly 130 mph (215 kph) with higher gusts. Beryl is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale. Fluctuations in strength are likely over the coming day, but Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its core crosses the Windward Islands towards the eastern Caribbean. Some weakening is expected in the central Caribbean by midweek, but Beryl is expected to remain a hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport recently reported sustained winds of 47 mph (76 km/h) with gusts of 69 mph (111 km/h).

The minimum central pressure estimated from dropsonde data is 959 mb (28.32 inches).

Source NHC and NRL

PHOTO: Beryl this morning at 9:30 a.m.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beryl-va-passer-lundi-en-milieu-de-journee-entre-le-nord-de-grenade-et-cariacou-dans-les-grenadines/