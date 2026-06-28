BHRO and James Finies distance themselves from Baku Initiative Group conference in Washington | The Peoples Tribune

KRALENDIJK, Bonaire–The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) and James Finies have formally distanced themselves from the international conference held in Washington, D.C. on June 24, 2026, titled “Right of Return and Self-Determination: Double Standards and Selective Approaches.” The conference was organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), an organization from Azerbaijan.

BHRO and Finies said that, contrary to information appearing in Google search results and some media reports, neither BHRO nor James Finies participated in the conference.

BHRO and Finies also distanced themselves from statements made during or in connection with the conference by representatives or participants from Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba, including Dr. Rhoda Arrindell of the ONE SXM Association, Alston Lourens of the ONE SXM Association, Christopher Emmanuel of the Nation Opportunity Wealth party, Charles Woodley of St. Eustatius, Disrael Orpheline of Curaçao’s Na Kaminda Pa Libertat, and other participants from Aruba and Saba.

According to BHRO, the Baku Initiative Group had invited James Finies and the organization to attend the conference. However, BHRO said it advised against participation because it is pursuing what it described as a United Nations-level diplomatic trajectory. The organization said it made the decision not to participate and respectfully declined the invitation.

“BHRO and James Finies therefore wish to distance themselves from this conference and from any statements, positions, conclusions, recommendations, agreements or declarations arising from this event made by representatives from Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba,” the organization stated.

BHRO emphasized that any views expressed at the conference should not be interpreted as reflecting the position of BHRO, James Finies or the people of Bonaire.

As an independent organization, BHRO said it carefully evaluates all invitations, partnerships and initiatives to ensure that any participation is consistent with its mandate, principles and strategic objectives. From BHRO’s perspective, the Washington conference was not aligned with that approach.

BHRO said it remains focused on advancing the rights and interests of the people of Bonaire through constructive dialogue with member states of the United Nations.

The organization also reiterated its support for James Finies’ international trajectory, stressing that this trajectory is not aimed at seeking independence from the Netherlands. Instead, BHRO said the focus is on securing protection for the people of Bonaire under the United Nations Charter.

According to BHRO, the situation in Bonaire is distinct from that of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius. The organization said that after 2010, Bonerians, who once formed more than 70 percent of the population, have now been reduced to less than 30 percent, based on CBS statistics. BHRO said this has placed the people of Bonaire at risk of demographic and cultural erasure.

“This catastrophic erasure is not the case in Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Saba or St. Eustatius,” BHRO stated.

For that reason, BHRO and James Finies again made clear that they distance themselves from the conference, the Baku Initiative Group and statements made by representatives from St. Maarten, St. Eustatius, Curaçao, Aruba and Saba in connection with the event.

Photo caption: James Finies (right) with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bhro-and-james-finies-distance-themselves-from-baku-initiative-group-conference-in-washington