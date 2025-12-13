BHRO and United for Human Rights International celebrate milestones | The Peoples Tribune

KRALENDIJK–The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO), accredited by the United Nations, together with United for Human Rights International, on Friday announced the successful completion of a series of landmark human rights activities that have strengthened community awareness and firmly positioned Bonaire on the global human rights map.

On December 6, BHRO and United for Human Rights International hosted Bonaire’s first Human Rights Talk and Workshop under the theme “We Also Have Rights.” Participants engaged in interactive training sessions, cultural presentations and a formal certification exam, leading to the island’s first cohort of Certified Human Rights Defenders. With this accomplishment, Bonaire officially becomes the 191st country in the world to implement the United for Human Rights Program. “This is a historic moment,” said BHRO Founder James Finies. “Bonaire now stands proudly with 190 other countries committed to human rights education and empowerment.”

The momentum continued on December 10 with the Youth Ride 4 Rights, where children, parents and community members joined BHRO and United for Human Rights International in a symbolic ride along the Bonaire promenade to mark International Human Rights Day. The event highlighted the message that human rights apply to everyone, and that young people are central to building a culture of respect, dignity and equality.

Also on December 10, BHRO unveiled a newly renewed Human Rights Board of Information on Kaya Grandi. The original sign, installed a decade ago, has long served as a symbol of the strength, determination and resilience of the people of Bonaire. The updated board continues that legacy while ushering in a new phase of public education, visibility and empowerment around human rights on the island.

Together, these initiatives mark the launch of BHRO’s five year Human Rights Campaign, which is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG 16 on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. BHRO extends heartfelt appreciation to United for Human Rights International, local partners, volunteers and the broader Bonaire community for their support and participation in making these events historic milestones for the island and for the global human rights movement.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bhro-and-united-for-human-rights-international-celebrate-milestones