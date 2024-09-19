BIODIVERSITY / Restoring coral reefs: a priority for several Caribbean islands | FAXINFO

Each of the six islands – Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten – has taken unique and proactive steps to address the challenges facing their reefs.

Restoration efforts by local conservation organizations were showcased at the recent Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) Reef Restoration Workshop and are critical to ensuring the health and longevity of these underwater treasures for many years to come.

Collaborative efforts for reef restoration

In Sint Maarten, the Nature Foundation St. Maarten plays a vital role in coral reef restoration, collaborating with local and international partners to strengthen their efforts. The foundation has established coral nurseries around the island, with a particular focus on restoring elkhorn and staghorn coral populations.

The Nature Foundation also works closely with local businesses, including dive centers like Dive Sint Maarten, to involve them in coral reef planting and monitoring efforts. Public education and awareness campaigns supported by these partnerships aim to raise awareness of the importance of coral reefs and encourage residents and tourists to adopt sustainable practices.

Coral reefs face several serious threats, from climate change to invasive species, pollution and overfishing. Protecting these reefs must go beyond simple restoration, as it is essential to address these issues alongside ongoing efforts to fully protect these vital ecosystems.

During the DCNA workshop it became clear that there was a need to improve inter-island collaboration and knowledge sharing.

DCNA is currently considering next steps to facilitate this process, such as the establishment of the Key Habitat Conservation and Restoration Programme, which will cover all six islands and include coral reef habitats. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/biodiversite-restaurer-les-recifs-coralliens-une-priorite-pour-plusieurs-iles-de-la-caraibe/