Blue Carpet at Aleeze Saturday for Entertainment Mogul “Mr. Rude” Fleming’s 50th Birthday | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The entire community is invited to a “surprise” birthday bash for one of St. Maarten’s most influential entertainment and music figures, Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming. His 50th birthday celebration, dubbed "50 & Rude," will take place this Saturday, September 20th, at the Aleeze Convention Center, a venue he owns and operates.

Fleming, a celebrated music producer, event organizer, and entrepreneur, is the visionary behind some of the island’s most popular events, including Night of the Hit Makers and Fyah Under Yuh Foot. His name has become synonymous with high quality music concerts, especially during Carnival.

Constantly innovating, always thinking outside the box, Rude is a serial entrepreneur and entertainment guru with an obsessive passion for excellence. “He has given so much to St. Martin and this Saturday everyone is expected to come out and show up for him,” a friend who has worked closely with him said.

Mr. Rude’s journey in the field of entertainment began in the Netherlands, where he hosted parties that showcased St. Maarten performers, before returning home in 2011 to found Xtratight Entertainment. His long-standing vision culminated in the establishment of the Aleeze Convention Center, a state-of-the-art facility that has become a premier destination for major events that bring the community together- from musical concerts to graduation ceremonies.

This special evening will be a blue carpet event, welcoming the public to celebrate with Fleming, his friends, and family. The party will feature a lineup of talented local and international artists. The highlight of the night will be a performance by the renowned Soca artist Edwin Yearwood of Krosfyah, who is coming from receiving a major award in New York.

Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to supporting young business owners, Rude Fleming has always advocated for self-reliance and perseverance. This celebration not only marks his 50th birthday but also honors his significant contributions to the local entertainment industry and community.

Join the celebration this Saturday, September 20th, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the Aleeze Convention Center. The cover charge is $20. Tickets for Rude & 50

are available online at https://www.xtratight.com or at the door $20.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/blue-carpet-at-aleeze-saturday-for-entertainment-mogul-mr-rude-flemings-50th-birthday