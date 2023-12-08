BOATING: See you for the Caribbean Foiling Championships from December 8 to 10 in Orient Bay! | FAXINFO

For three days, the best riders from the Caribbean and beyond will be present on the magnificent site of Orient Bay for the 4th edition of the Caribbean Foiling Championships.

Building on the resounding success of the introduction of Wingfoil as a new discipline in the 2021 edition, the 2023 Caribbean Foiling Championships are excited to include Wingfoil as an integral part of the standard format.

The event will therefore include three disciplines: Wingfoil, Windfoil and Kitefoil, each offering professional and leisure classes to accommodate participants of all levels.

“The event promises a sensational weekend, bringing together people sharing great moments and fans of foiling,” underlines Maxim van den Pol, the organizer of the event.

The 4th edition of the Caribbean Foiling Championships will span three days of racing. Two days will be dedicated to high-level races, while the third day will be dedicated to the famous long-distance race known as the “Around the Island Race”.

Undoubtedly the highlight of the competition, the race around the island is eagerly awaited by all participants. This 26 nautical mile tour will see competitors sail around the island of St. Maarten/St. Martin, crossing both Dutch and French waters in a bid to achieve the fastest time. For the record, two years ago, Julien Quentel shattered the record, finishing the race in a staggering time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 17 seconds, surpassing the previous record by more than 15 minutes.

In response to the overwhelmingly positive feedback received about the long distance race for the Wingfoil discipline, the organizers have committed to planning at least one long distance race per class. This means the Wingfoilers will embark on a challenging 13 nautical mile downwind course to Long Bay. Show on the water guaranteed! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nautisme-rendez-vous-pour-les-caribbean-foiling-championships-du-8-au-10-decembre-a-la-baie-orientale/