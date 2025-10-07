Bonaire human rights leaders honored at Regional Indigenous Peoples Conference and by COPPPAL for Advocacy and Peace | The Peoples Tribune

BONAIRE–The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) is proud to announce its participation in the Indigenous Peoples Conference held October 6–7, 2025, in Trinidad and Tobago, and to celebrate the recognition of its President Davika Bissessar Shaw and activist James Finies by the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL) with the prestigious “Gustavo Carvajal Moreno, Messenger of Peace” Medal of Merit.

The Indigenous Peoples Conference, organized by the National Committee on Reparations at the NALIS Public Library in Port of Spain, brought together leading Caribbean advocates, scholars, and policymakers under the theme “Celebrating the resilience of the indigenous peoples of the Caribbean: advocating for reparations for native genocide and enslavement.” The event featured the participation of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago, Professor Verene Shepherd, Chair of CERD and Deputy Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, and indigenous leaders from across the region.

The conference provided a platform to address historical injustices and the ongoing marginalization of Indigenous communities throughout the Caribbean. Representing Bonaire, BHRO President Davika Bissessar Shaw highlighted the alarming decline of the island’s Indigenous population, from 80 percent in 2010 to just 30 percent today, calling for stronger regional action and international protection under the UN Charter and International Law.

During the opening ceremony, James Finies delivered remarks on Bonaire’s continued colonial status and the marginalization of its native people, urging solidarity among Caribbean nations. Finies chaired Panel 2, titled “Indigenous Spirituality, Human Rights, and the Imperative of Unity,” featuring panelists from Trinidad & Tobago, Guyane, and Suriname who explored themes of ancestral knowledge, defense of natural environments, and economic self-determination.

All conference sessions were recorded and broadcast regionally by UWITV, ensuring broad access to the discussions on reparations, identity, and sovereignty.

Following the conference, the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL) announced that James Finies and Davika Bissessar Shaw would receive the “Gustavo Carvajal Moreno, Messenger of Peace” Medal of Merit, alongside President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin, and Rafael Gamundi Cordero.

COPPPAL President Senator Alejandro Moreno praised the honorees for their peaceful and tireless advocacy for the right to self-determination of Bonaire’s people and their struggle to end the lingering colonial practices imposed by the Kingdom of the Netherlands. “James and Davika are people of great human quality, warriors who never give up, who, with conviction and deep commitment, continue their fight for the right of self-determination of their people and for the eradication of colonialism,” said Moreno.

The COPPPAL Medal of Merit, named in honor of the organization’s founder Gustavo Carvajal Moreno, is the highest recognition awarded by COPPPAL. It honors individuals who have advanced peace, democracy, and human rights throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The award ceremony will take place in November 2025 in the Dominican Republic during COPPPAL’s Plenary Meeting.

Founded in 1979, COPPPAL is the most important forum of democratic political parties in the region, representing 75 political parties from 30 countries. Its mission includes defending sovereignty, promoting social justice, and strengthening democracy through inclusive participation and respect for diversity.

The Bonaire Human Rights Organization extends its gratitude to the Trinidad & Tobago National Committee on Reparations and Dr. Claudius Fergus for their leadership in organizing the Indigenous Peoples Conference and to COPPPAL for recognizing the ongoing struggle of Bonaire’s people.

“This is a proud moment not only for Bonaire but for all Indigenous and Caribbean communities still fighting for recognition, unity, and justice,” said BHRO President Davika Bissessar Shaw.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bonaire-human-rights-leaders-honored-at-regional-indigenous-peoples-conference-and-by-copppal-for-advocacy-and-peace