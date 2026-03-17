Bonaire Human Rights Organization President addresses UN high-level dialogue at CSW70 | The Peoples Tribune

KRALENDIJK–Bonaire Human Rights Organization President Davika Bissessar Shaw recently addressed a high-level dialogue during the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations Church Center, where she emphasized the importance of women’s leadership, dignity, justice, and the peaceful advocacy of the people of Bonaire.

Bissessar Shaw spoke during the dialogue,“The Role of Woman Toward a Global Peace Charter Based on Non-Violence,”organized by PANGEE ONG and the International Public Diplomacy Organization.

In her remarks, she drew attention to the role of women, particularly from small island communities, in advancing human rights, equality, and peaceful solutions through international institutions.

“Our struggle remains peaceful, guided by dignity, justice, and the belief that international law must protect even the smallest, most vulnerable peoples,” Bissessar Shaw said.

The Bonaire Human Rights Organization said her participation helped ensure that the voices of the people of Bonaire, especially women, were represented in global discussions on justice, equality, and human dignity.

The dialogue formed part of broader discussions around the Peace Charter Initiative, which promotes non-violence, dialogue, and the protection of life and human dignity through the participation of communities, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and international partners in peaceful processes.

According to the organization, the initiative’s principles support a peaceful path grounded in international law and human rights within the United Nations system, with the aim of ensuring that the voice, dignity, and future of peoples such as the Bonerians are respected.

The Bonaire Human Rights Organization also used the occasion to encourage women in Bonaire to become more involved in its work by participating in workshops aimed at training Human Rights Instructors and official BHRO Ambassadors.

The organization said its goal is to train 5,000 people by 2030 through its human rights workshops and teacher training courses, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Commission on the Status of Women is the leading United Nations body dedicated to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bonaire-human-rights-organization-president-addresses-un-high-level-dialogue-at-csw70