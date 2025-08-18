Brison clarifies position within UP, reacts to party restructuring plans | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Former Member of Parliament Rolando Brison has clarified his current position within the United People’s Party (UP), stating that while he remains a member, he has had virtually no contact with the caucus since exchanging New Year greetings earlier this year.

Brison responded to recent announcements by party leader MP Omar Ottley regarding plans for a full restructuring of the UP. He emphasized that he was not consulted on the overhaul and found the external rollout of the plans unusual compared to how restructuring efforts are typically handled in local politics.

“Traditionally, parties engage internally first before making such statements public,” Brison noted, adding that he has not been approached by UP’s leadership since the 2024 elections. Brison underscored that he holds no animosity toward the UP but acknowledged a clear distance between himself and its parliamentary wing.

Asked whether he would reach out to the leader to assert his position, Brison said he leaves that initiative to the party’s leadership. “I go where I am wanted,” he said, explaining that he is fully focused on his current role as a senior policy advisor within the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

In reflecting on the UP’s performance in the 2024 elections, Brison cited several factors that contributed to the party’s overall decline. He pointed to widespread public anger over the collapse of government, confusion among voters about who was responsible, and a perception that the party appeared too eager to remain in power. According to Brison, these elements combined to significantly damage the UP’s standing at the polls.

Brison also highlighted what he described as an example of “country above self” when Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten reached out to him after the elections, despite their well-documented political clashes in the past. He said the two held candid discussions, acknowledged past mistakes on both sides, and agreed to focus on working together in the national interest. Brison is now serving as a senior policy advisor within her ministry, assisting on key legislative and economic matters.

