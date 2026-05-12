Brug: “I refused to break the law, and now they want to remove me” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug is expected to appear before Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday during meetings where a motion of no confidence is expected to be presented against him. Ahead of those meetings, Minister Brug said the people of St. Maarten deserve clarity about how and why the situation reached this point.

According to Minister Brug, the issue is not about misconduct, nor about his Chef de Cabinet, but about his and his Chef de Cabinet’s refusal to participate in actions requested by the Prime Minister that he believed were not in line with the law and principles of good governance.

“For a whole year, I raised concerns internally about decisions and actions that I believed were improper and not in the best interest of proper governance,” Brug stated. “I spoke up because that is my responsibility as Minister and because I refuse to stay silent when something does not feel right.”

The Minister said tensions escalated after he formally informed both the Prime Minister and members of his party that he intended to report certain matters to the Integrity Chamber and the Ombudsman, and bring the concerns into the public domain.

“The moment I made clear that I was prepared to formally report these matters and inform the public, suddenly a motion was brought against me,” Brug said. “The people can decide for themselves what that says.”

Minister Brug said he has acted openly, transparently and in good faith throughout his tenure. He said he has never claimed to be perfect, but has never hidden from accountability, acted with bad intentions, or refused to answer questions or explain his decisions.

“What I will not accept is being used as a scapegoat to protect or continue actions within VSA that I believe are improper or illegal. I refused to approve or participate in things I did not believe were lawful, and I will not compromise my integrity to satisfy political interests.”

Minister Brug said he faced pressure on several occasions to make decisions he did not believe were legally or morally correct. He said his responsibility is to the people of St. Maarten, the law and the country’s institutions, not to political pressure.

The Minister said the matter goes beyond politics and should concern everyone who believes in transparency and proper governance. While recognizing Parliament’s authority to debate and vote on the motion, Brug said he will continue to stand by his actions and principles.

“My conscience is clear because I know I acted in good faith and in the best interest of this country. I will continue to defend the principles of transparency, legality, and proper governance, regardless of the political consequences.”

Minister Brug concluded by reaffirming that his loyalty remains with the people of St. Maarten and with doing what he believes is right.

For a refresher on this ongoing story please click here:Tribune Site

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/brug-i-refused-to-break-the-law-and-now-they-want-to-remove-me