Brug outlines progress, delays and next steps for new general hospital | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug on Tuesday told Parliament that the new St. Maarten General Hospital project continues to face delays, budget pressure, and sensitive ongoing negotiations, stopping short of confirming in public whether additional financing is required, even as reports have indicated that the project may need an additional US $20 million to be completed.

Addressing Members of Parliament in a public meeting, Minister Brug described the hospital project as both technically complex and deeply important to the people of St. Maarten, stressing that despite delays and challenges, the St. Maarten Medical Center Board, management, and project teams have continued to move the development forward.

“This is a project that matters to every one of us,” the Minister said. “Healthcare is something we all depend on. At some point in our lives, each of us may find ourselves in need of medical care. The completion of this hospital is therefore not just about infrastructure, it is about ensuring that our community has access to modern, resilient and reliable healthcare for years to come.”

Minister Brug confirmed that the project reached a major milestone on March 11, 2026, when the building achieved its highest construction point with the roof. That milestone was formally marked during the roof-wetting ceremony held on March 26, 2026. He said the structural phase of the hospital is now expected to be completed by the end of April 2026.

He further explained that interior works have already commenced, beginning with the ground floor, where interior walls are being constructed and essential technical systems, including air-conditioning installations, are being put in place. Progress on the interior is expected to accelerate significantly once the building is fully enclosed.

The Minister also highlighted one of the project’s more technically demanding components, the installation of 360 hurricane-resistant windows designed to meet a 200 mph standard. Because such a system is not standard on the market, a custom solution combining glass, frames, shutters, and structural elements had to be developed. A technical solution has now been identified, and installation is projected to be completed by the end of July 2026.

In addition to the main building, supporting infrastructure is also advancing. Technical Building 1 is undergoing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works, while Technical Building 2, dedicated to medical waste processing, has had its structure completed and has entered the interior work phase. Minister Brug also reported that the retaining wall and restoration of the SOG platform have been completed, and that the wastewater treatment plant is already operational and supporting the existing hospital.

According to the Minister, the hospital project has been ongoing since 2016, with construction activities accelerating significantly from 2023 onward. The building is currently targeted to be wind and watertight by June 30, 2026, while overall completion is projected for the fourth quarter of 2027. He noted, however, that updated planning remains under review, with a revised schedule, identified as DTS 16, expected by the end of April or late May.

Minister Brug outlined several factors that have affected the project timeline over the years, including the post-Hurricane Irma redesign to strengthen the building from a 160 mph to a 200 mph hurricane-resistant standard, increased structural and steel requirements, permit-related issues, construction complexity typical of hospital projects, and a sand supply issue that arose in December 2025. He also referenced the contractor’s earlier financial difficulties and said ongoing discussions continue regarding delay and budget adjustments.

While noting the sensitivity of those negotiations, the Minister said the St. Maarten Medical Center is willing to consider a closed-door session with Parliament if Members wish to receive more detailed information without disrupting the negotiation process. He did not confirm or deny reports of an additional 20 million USD would be needed.

On the issue of manpower, Minister Brug clarified that foreign workers are being used primarily for specialized construction activities requiring technical expertise not always available locally. At the same time, he stressed that local labor remains a priority and that all work that can be carried out by local workers is being done locally. He said nearly 150 persons are currently working on site, with that number expected to rise as interior works expand.

Minister Brug also used the opportunity to update Parliament on an official mission to Colombia conducted from March 4 to 8, 2026, by the Ministry of VSA, the St. Maarten Medical Center, and SZV. He said the visit was aimed at strengthening St. Maarten’s healthcare system by evaluating the care received by patients abroad, assessing physician recruitment opportunities, and identifying training and internship possibilities for local professionals.

The Minister said one aspect of the visit that stood out was the Colombian government’s support for students pursuing medical careers, and expressed interest in continuing discussions with Colombian institutions to explore whether similar opportunities could one day be created for St. Maarten students interested in entering the medical field.

In closing, Minister Brug emphasized that while delays and cost pressures are real, they are not unique to St. Maarten and are common in large-scale infrastructure projects, especially ones as complex as a modern hospital.

“Our focus remains clear, to deliver a modern, sustainable hospital that goes beyond simply being a building. It must provide the quality of healthcare our people deserve today and well into the future,” he said.

He also stressed that the eventual completion of the hospital will be a collective accomplishment spanning multiple administrations and the efforts of several ministers of public health over the years.

“The realization of this hospital will therefore stand as a collective achievement, one that reflects the commitment of many to improve healthcare for the people of St. Maarten,” the Minister said.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/brug-outlines-progress-delays-and-next-steps-for-new-general-hospital