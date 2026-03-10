Brug reports on Colombia health mission, eyes more permanent doctors for St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug has reported on the successful completion of an official health mission to Colombia, carried out from March 4 to March 8, 2026, as part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen healthcare delivery and governance on St. Maarten.

The mission was undertaken together with a delegation of representatives from St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), Social and Health Insurances (SZV), and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA). According to the Ministry, the visit formed part of the commitment made in 2025 under the Government’s Health in All Policies approach, with a specific focus on improving public health services in 2025 and beyond.

During the mission, the delegation visited hospitals where St. Maarten currently sends patients for specialized care not yet available at SMMC, explored additional hospitals that may be able to serve St. Maarten patients in the future, met with patients currently receiving medical treatment abroad, reviewed accommodations used by patients and accompanying family members, and visited academic hospitals and medical institutions in Colombia.

A major focus of the mission was the need to strengthen medical capacity on St. Maarten, particularly by identifying opportunities for physicians from Colombia to work on the island either on a permanent basis or through structured rotating programs in collaboration with SMMC. The initiative is intended to respond to recurring patient concerns about the constant rotation of physicians, which can make it difficult to build long-term doctor-patient relationships.

Minister Brug indicated that the mission has already produced promising outcomes. Direct connections were established with medical institutions in Colombia whose physicians are registered in the healthcare professional register of one of the Member States of the European Union. Because these physicians are already licensed and regulated within established European professional regulatory systems, their qualifications can be verified through existing procedures applicable on St. Maarten. This creates an opportunity for SMMC to recruit qualified doctors directly from Colombia, who may become eligible to practice on St. Maarten following the applicable authorization procedures under current legislation.

At the same time, the Minister stressed that government remains committed to establishing St. Maarten’s own Healthcare Professional Registrar, which would strengthen the country’s capacity to independently verify credentials, maintain professional registers, and ensure consistent oversight of healthcare professionals practicing on the island.

“The establishment of our own professional healthcare registrar will be an important step in strengthening transparency, quality assurance, and public confidence in the healthcare system,”

“As Minister of Public Health, I cannot rely solely on a law that may take one or two years to come into effect, as health waits for no one. Nor can we refuse to bring specialists from abroad to care for our people because of technicalities, while at the same time sending our patients to these very same doctors,” Minister Brug added.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with both SZV and SMMC, is focusing not only on the physical structure of the new hospital, but also on ensuring that our people receive the care they need today.”

“As Minister of VSA, I will continue to monitor developments throughout the region to identify additional qualified doctors who meet our current legal requirements and who can contribute to strengthening healthcare services on Sint Maarten.”

In addition to physician recruitment, the mission also included discussions on internships and training placements for medical staff from St. Maarten in Colombia, exchanges on quality control standards within hospital systems, institutional collaboration between healthcare providers, and the development of safety and contingency plans for St. Maarten patients receiving treatment abroad. These discussions took into account evolving international dynamics and the need to ensure that patients remain safe and properly supported while outside the country.

Based on earlier discussions with the Minister of Education, and in his capacity as Minister of Labor, Minister Brug also explored opportunities for students from St. Maarten to pursue studies at academic medical institutions in Colombia.

Minister Brug also expressed appreciation to Mr. Reginald Willemsberg and the team at SZV for organizing what he described as a well-structured and productive mission. Since taking office in November 2024, this marked the first official trip undertaken by the Minister. “I make every effort to avoid spending taxpayers’ money on travel unless it is a trip where we can return with tangible results,”

The Ministry stated that further information and updates resulting from the mission will be shared with the public, coalition partners, and Parliament in the coming months.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/brug-reports-on-colombia-health-mission-eyes-more-permanent-doctors-for-st-maarten