Brug update mental health initiatives, funding and Strategic Partnerships | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug on Thursday returned to Parliament to answer questions about mental health and used the opportunity to update Parliament on mental health funding, community outreach, strategic contracts, and upcoming reforms aimed at strengthening mental health services across Sint Maarten.

Minister Brug confirmed that all 1.3 million guilders allocated in the 2024 Budget Amendment for mental health have now been fully paid out. An additional 1.2 million guilders, tied to the 2025 budget, remains pending and will be processed once the budget receives final approval. The Minister acknowledged earlier delays due to inter-ministerial miscommunication but assured Parliament that the payment process is on track.

The Minister emphasized a community-centered approach to tackling mental health issues, focusing on reducing stigma, promoting early intervention, and connecting people with support networks in their own environments. This strategy involves neighborhood outreach programs where trained volunteers can offer assistance and refer individuals to appropriate services, school initiatives to help teachers identify early warning signs of distress, faith-based partnerships to create safe and judgment-free spaces, workplace wellness programs that encourage stress management and access to counseling, and community center activities such as wellness days, lectures, and counseling sessions.

The Ministry has entered into a USD 2.776 million contract with Trembos, a World Health Organization Collaborating Center, under a direct procurement process approved by the World Bank. The 30-month contract, running from January 2025 to June 2027, includes the development of a strategic plan for the mental health sector, comprehensive training plans for stakeholders, and updated mental health screening tools. These initiatives are being developed in close collaboration with Ministry counterparts to ensure alignment with national priorities.

The first set of mental health staff training sessions took place in May 2025, with a second round planned for the third quarter of this year. Progress will be assessed regularly, with completion targeted by the end of 2026.

The proposed SZV care package will fully cover psychiatric services at the current level of other medical specialists, along with psychiatric admissions. Psychological care will also be covered for up to 12 sessions within a 24-month period for the same condition. Forensic mental health care will fall under the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry has launched targeted youth mental health campaigns, including social media videos featuring local influencers such as King James to address the dangers of vaping and encourage open conversations about mental health. Discussions with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) are ongoing, with plans to include education stakeholders in upcoming training sessions and roll out events during the 2025–2026 school year.

The Minister confirmed that both ECYS and Turning Point Foundation are running their own campaigns on mental health and substance abuse. Data collection from Turning Point will include demographic information, reasons for admission, treatment compliance rates, and waiting list details to improve service delivery.

From December 2024 to September 2025, the Ministry has been involved in 17 mental health projects, including suicide prevention sessions, autism awareness events, sports day wellness activities, youth-focused workshops, and informative video campaigns. Upcoming events include additional songboard sessions on mental health scheduled for August and September 2025.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/brug-update-mental-health-initiatives-funding-and-strategic-partnerships