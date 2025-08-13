Brug urges compliance with labor laws, sees rising SZV costs for undocumented persons | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug has expressed concern over the growing financial burden that undocumented persons continue to place on the Social and Health Insurances (SZV) system.

Since taking office, Minister Brug has made it a priority to address the financial instability of the healthcare system. He noted that while several important initiatives are in motion, such as the drafting of the National Health Insurance by the Social and Health Insurance Reform Committee, the planned implementation of a visitors’ tax by the Minister of Finance, and the continuation of the B1 project, these steps alone cannot solve the healthcare crisis.

“For this reason, I requested specific statistics from SZV on how much has been spent over the past four years on medical assistance for undocumented persons who do not contribute to the system. The results were alarming,” Minister Brug said.

According to SZV figures, healthcare costs for undocumented persons totaled:

• 2021 – NAf. 1,876,983

• 2022 – NAf. 2,603,180

• 2023 – NAf. 4,012,156

• 2024 – NAf. 5,603,742

“These are funds coming out of a system that is already under significant strain,” Brug emphasized. “If we do not address this issue, it is like a leak in the bucket, we can keep pouring water in, but the problem will never be solved.”

The Minister reiterated calls for business owners to comply with labor laws. “Even if you hire a foreign national without a proper work permit, the law requires that you register them with SZV for medical coverage. Failure to do so puts both the individual and the community at risk,” Brug said.

He clarified that employers can legally register undocumented workers with SZV and pay their taxes and premiums, and many do. “The system currently has about 5,000 undocumented persons who are registered and contributing to SZV,” he noted.

Minister Brug pledged to continue addressing the issue as part of a broader push towards a fairer, more transparent, and more responsible labor environment. “The public will continue to hear from me on this matter as we work to safeguard our healthcare system for all who depend on it,” he concluded.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/brug-urges-compliance-with-labor-laws-sees-rising-szv-costs-for-undocumented-persons