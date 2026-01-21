Brug: VSA cabinet not fully leaving Govt Building, probe ongoing Into PM Dispute | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug told Parliament that his cabinet has not completely moved out of the Government Administration Building, and he confirmed that an investigation is ongoing into the dispute involving the Prime Minister and his Chief of Cabinet.

At this time, Brug said the Chief of Staff was still not permitted to enter any government building. On the investigation, he said he did not know who would be carrying it out and had not seen any official information on the matter. He explained that he had been informed both parties welcomed an investigation and that the competent authority would request one, but he said he was unsure how far that process had advanced. Brug added that he also wanted clarity as soon as possible, saying he hoped the chapter could be closed quickly and the situation clearly addressed.

When pressed for clarity on whether the restriction applied beyond the Government Administration Building, Brug confirmed it extended to all government buildings. He also emphasized that even as VSA expands its presence in the districts through the help desks, the Chief of Staff would comply with the order that had been issued.

On Wednesday, Minister Brug moved to clarify public questions raised after his earlier announcement about working from VSA help desks in the community. He said the decision is driven by a single aim, bringing government closer to the people. According to Brug, he began discussions last year with residents who asked to meet him directly to work through issues they had raised, and this year his ministry decided to expand that approach by spending more time in the districts rather than limiting engagement to a single day.

He said the plan aligns with the commitments he outlined in his New Year message, including dedicating more time to visiting different districts, listening to residents firsthand, and better understanding the challenges people face when accessing services from government and the private sector. Brug explained that VSA help desks are intended as community access points and are already located in several districts, including St. Peters, Dutch Quarter, South Reward, and Cole Bay.

He noted that the government pays rent for these facilities each month, but in his view they have not been used to their full potential. For that reason, he said he decided to optimize the use of the locations by working from them more often, allowing for direct contact with citizens, closer observation of how services are delivered, and faster resolution of problems.

Brug emphasized that the initiative is meant to improve service delivery and make government more approachable. He said he has long believed that effective engagement does not come from asking residents to navigate the restrictions of the government building, but from going into the districts and meeting people where they are, in an environment that allows for more open communication and firsthand awareness of community realities.

At the same time, he stressed that the ministry will maintain operations at the Government Administration Building and that the new approach does not mean abandoning his cabinet office. Brug said he and his cabinet will not move completely out of the building, adding that Tuesdays and Thursdays will remain regular workdays there for internal duties and external services. He described the shift as broadening the ministry’s reach, not reducing it.

Addressing the situation involving his cabinet chief of staff and the Prime Minister, Brug said he has been informed that an investigation is underway. He indicated that the parties involved welcome the investigation, and said he understands a request for an investigation has already been submitted. Brug added that he is awaiting the results so the matter can be resolved and the government can move forward.

He closed by assuring the public that, despite the situation, he remains focused and dedicated to serving the people of St. Maarten, and committed to doing so responsibly and with integrity.

