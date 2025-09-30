BSN to be Introduced in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba on Nov 11 | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Starting November 11, residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will be able to receive a Citizen Service Number (BSN). Following approval by both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the civil affairs departments on the three islands are now authorized to issue the BSN. During the designated BSN collection weeks, residents can pick up their personal BSN letter. After this period, the number can still be requested at any time through the civil affairs department. Residents who already have a BSN will keep the same number but can also collect their official letter.

State Secretary Van Marum described the move as “an important step toward equal service for residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.” He emphasized the importance of residents understanding how the BSN and new digital tools work, adding that all information will be available in multiple languages, both online and offline, to reach as many people as possible.

The BSN introduction marks the first step toward expanding digital government services on the islands. With the BSN, each resident will have a unique personal number for all government interactions. This will make it possible to apply for DigiD, the secure login tool used to access government services online. In the coming years, government organizations in the Caribbean Netherlands will gradually adapt their systems to incorporate the BSN and DigiD, allowing residents to complete more government transactions digitally and conveniently from their own homes.

The Citizen Service Number (BSN) is a unique personal identification number issued to everyone who registers in the Netherlands’ Personal Records Database (BRP). It serves as a permanent identifier that stays with you for life, even if you move abroad or change residency status. The BSN replaced older tax and social insurance numbers and was designed to simplify the way citizens, residents, and even temporary visitors interact with Dutch public services. Non-residents staying fewer than four months can also receive a BSN through registration in the Non-residents Records Database (RNI).

The BSN is used in almost every official process in the Netherlands. It is required for healthcare, education, taxes, social security, benefits, and opening a bank account. By linking personal data across government agencies, the BSN prevents duplication and errors, making interactions smoother and more efficient. Its benefits include faster service delivery, improved accuracy in record-keeping, and stronger protection against fraud since all official transactions are tied to a single identifier. For individuals, it eliminates the need to repeatedly provide the same information to different institutions, while for the government, it ensures better coordination and cost-effective management of public services.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bsn-to-be-introduced-in-bonaire-st-eustatius-and-saba-on-nov-11