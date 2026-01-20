BTP and St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation partner for 2026 Regional Robotics Challenge | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) announced it will support the St. Maarten team participating in the OECSRA Super Regional Robotics Challenge, scheduled for March 16–20, 2026 in St. Kitts. As part of the sponsorship, BTP will fund participation-related costs to ensure local students can take part in the regional STEAM learning experience.

BTP said the initiative aligns with its mission to promote technology and innovation, while encouraging students to pursue careers in science and technology-related fields. The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF) supports the continued growth of STEAM education on St. Maarten through an integrated learning approach that combines Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

“This sponsorship reflects our strong belief in empowering young minds through technology and innovation,” said Ms. Judianne Hoeve, Director of BTP. “Both the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, who has endorsed this program, have our full support. We are truly looking forward to this collaboration as we create opportunities for students to explore robotics, engineering, and emerging technologies. It is essential that we intentionally develop a strong pool of technology-focused students from which our local technology sector can later draw talent.”

Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation and OECSRA representative for St. Maarten, welcomed the partnership and thanked BTP for supporting St. Maarten’s participation in what is described as the inaugural OECSRA Super Regional Robotics Challenge. She said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to meaningful learning opportunities that prepare students for a rapidly advancing digital world, noting the challenge emphasizes skill development and collaboration alongside friendly competition.

A kickoff meeting was recently held between BTP and the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation to coordinate logistics for the upcoming competition and discuss potential future collaboration. The discussions also included emerging areas of mutual interest, including cybersecurity, particularly as artificial intelligence and modern technologies become increasingly prominent in education and industry.

BTP also commended the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport for promoting technology, robotics, and innovation, and for efforts aimed at engaging and inspiring students across the island.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/btp-and-st-maarten-science-fair-foundation-partner-for-2026-regional-robotics-challenge