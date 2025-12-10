Budding author Mo’Riah Stewart shares her story collection with ECYS Minister | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Melissa D. Gumbs, on Tuesday welcomed 12-year-old student and young author Mo’Riah Stewart to her office for an engaging discussion on literacy, creativity, and the role of youth voices in shaping St. Maarten’s reading culture.

Mo’Riah, a first-form student at the St. Maarten Academy, is an avid reader and budding storyteller. She requested the audience with the minister to present a copy of her self-published debut book, Journeys and Experiences Just for Kids, a lively compilation of short stories designed not only to entertain but also to inspire children to think, draw, reimagine, and create. The book also features story reports, alternate-ending prompts, colouring pages, and a fun activity section that encourages active engagement from young readers.

During the meeting, Mo’Riah expressed her hope to see her book made available in school libraries, the public library, and local bookstores so that other children can enjoy and learn from it. In response, Minister Gumbs pledged to explore avenues to support her request, including the possibility of public-private partnerships, noting the government’s current fiscal constraints but emphasising her commitment to expanding literacy opportunities for youth.

“Mo’Riah represents exactly the kind of spark we want to nurture, young people who are excited about reading, bold enough to write, and confident enough to share their work with the world,” Minister Gumbs said. “Her creativity aligns beautifully with our wider literacy initiatives, including the Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest, which encourages students to put their imagination to paper. I am delighted to see this passion emerging organically across our schools.”

Mo’Riah shared that she did not participate in the first edition of the national short story contest, as she was focused on her transition into secondary school, but noted that she may consider entering the 2026 contest. The minister expressed enthusiasm at the possibility, underscoring that the short story contest is designed precisely to support young talents like her, students who love reading and want to strengthen their writing skills in a fun and supportive environment.

Beyond her literary pursuits, Mo’Riah excels academically, particularly in Dutch and English, and is a decorated student, having won a Spelling Bee Championship in primary school, as well as receiving awards in Dutch and sailing. She is also active in extracurricular sports, including football, sailing, and swimming, and dreams of becoming both an actress and a professional football player.

At the conclusion of their meeting, Mo’Riah presented Minister Gumbs with an autographed copy of her book, a gesture the minister described as “a treasured reminder of why we continue to prioritise literacy and joyful learning opportunities for our children.”

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport extends heartfelt congratulations to Mo’Riah on this remarkable accomplishment and looks forward to supporting her continued growth as a young author and role model for her peers.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/budding-author-moriah-stewart-shares-her-story-collection-with-ecys-minister