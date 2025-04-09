Building a Resilient Sint Maarten Amid Global Trade and Policy Shifts | Government of Sint Maarten

In these times of global uncertainty, it is important that we address our community on how

evolving international trade policies, especially renewed U.S. tariff measures could affect

our economic situation food availability and future growth plans.

Despite potential disruptions in essential goods flow from our key trading partner (U.S)

because of the new tariffs we must not succumb to fear but instead focus on the

opportunity to adjust to the new reality of what is basically the reversal of globalization,

and improve our economic foundations. Our trade network extends beyond U.S. imports

through connections with Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. This diversified trade

profile give us the ability to pivot toward alternative markets, unlock new supply channels,

and foster innovation within our local industries. Now more than ever, we must expand and

strengthen these relationships, while turning our focus inward to boost local production,

reduce dependency, and protect our economy.

I fully support the urgent call made by Prime Minister Mia Mottley at the recent CARICOM

summit:

“Some of the things we import are offensive to an independent CARICOM. We must

change our mindset… buy local, eat local, and support regional production.”

This is precisely why I will be moving forward with establishing an Agriculture , Livestock &

Fisheries Agency (ALF) — a permanent body to support local farmers, encourage backyard

and community farming, and create real, sustainable food systems and standards With

this Agency and the ongoing efforts of the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and

Fisheries Association – DCALFA to enhance regional trade between the CAS & BES Islands

and others nearby, the TIME is truly now. As I’ve said before:

“We cannot speak of true independence or sustainability while we depend entirely on

others for what we eat. Agriculture is not just an option — it’s a necessity for our future.”

Additionally, I express my full support for the recent proposals for the establishment of a

National Task Force to proactively assess and respond to the ripple effects of U.S. policy

changes. The task force however must include our local distribution companies, and

shipping companies, as we have already been in discussions with them. Their insights and

expertise are critical to ensuring that our strategies are grounded in the realities of our

supply chains.

“The establishment of this task force is critical,” MP Wescot-Williams recently stated. “It

will serve as a strategic body to analyze and prepare for the ripple effects of U.S. policy

shifts, particularly as they affect Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like St. Maarten.”

Complementing the formation of this task force, we must also tackle the complexities of

our business environment. From licensing to banking and taxation, every administrative

aspect requires modernization to create a more vibrant economic climate.

We understand that tariffs could trigger inflation through elevated costs of imported goods

which in turn reduces disposable income for families and businesses. Addressing this

challenge will require pursuing flexible fiscal measures, however, there must be balance

with potential fall in revenues. In this regards, discussions with the Central Bank is

important to coordinate monetary policy and manage liquidity expectations to preserve

financial stability and create conditions that allow citizens and businesses to maintain

more disposable income.

Modernizing our business environment remains a central component of our strategic plan.

We are actively establishing an extensive reform plan to make doing business easy on the

island by starting with addressing licensing challenges. Our goals are clear; reduce

processing times, increase business registrations, and improve investor sentiment.

However, to truly achieve a comprehensive simplified business environment would require

banking and tax administration adjustments. Alongside these efforts, the creation of an

Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) is on our agenda. The IPA will play a key role in

streamlining regulatory procedures to attract new investments and reduce operational

burdens for local entrepreneurs.

The proposed task force would cover:

• Monitoring U.S. policy developments,

• Strengthening communication within the Kingdom,

• Enhancing regional and international cooperation,

• Building resilience strategies across sectors, and

• Educating the public on global events that may affect our future.

This is a timely and necessary move, and I will consider actively supporting the formation

and implementation of this task force alongside Parliament. It aligns perfectly with our

broader vision of resilience, readiness, and long-term sustainability.

To the people of Sint Maarten: let us unite, innovate, and build an economy prepared to

adapt to global shifts, ensuring every citizen and business enjoys enhanced financial

resilience.

Together, we will protect our economy, nourish our people, and secure a bright and

sustainable future for Sint Maarten

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Building-a-Resilient-Sint-Maarten-Amid-Global-Trade-and-Policy-Shifts.aspx