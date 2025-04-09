Building a Resilient Sint Maarten Amid Global Trade and Policy Shifts | Government of Sint Maarten

In these times of global uncertainty, it is important that we address our community on how
evolving international trade policies, especially renewed U.S. tariff measures could affect
our economic situation food availability and future growth plans.
Despite potential disruptions in essential goods flow from our key trading partner (U.S)
because of the new tariffs we must not succumb to fear but instead focus on the
opportunity to adjust to the new reality of what is basically the reversal of globalization,
and improve our economic foundations. Our trade network extends beyond U.S. imports
through connections with Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. This diversified trade
profile give us the ability to pivot toward alternative markets, unlock new supply channels,
and foster innovation within our local industries. Now more than ever, we must expand and
strengthen these relationships, while turning our focus inward to boost local production,
reduce dependency, and protect our economy.
I fully support the urgent call made by Prime Minister Mia Mottley at the recent CARICOM
summit:
“Some of the things we import are offensive to an independent CARICOM. We must
change our mindset… buy local, eat local, and support regional production.”
This is precisely why I will be moving forward with establishing an Agriculture , Livestock &
Fisheries Agency (ALF) — a permanent body to support local farmers, encourage backyard
and community farming, and create real, sustainable food systems and standards With
this Agency and the ongoing efforts of the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and
Fisheries Association – DCALFA to enhance regional trade between the CAS & BES Islands
and others nearby, the TIME is truly now. As I’ve said before:
“We cannot speak of true independence or sustainability while we depend entirely on
others for what we eat. Agriculture is not just an option — it’s a necessity for our future.”
Additionally, I express my full support for the recent proposals for the establishment of a
National Task Force to proactively assess and respond to the ripple effects of U.S. policy
changes. The task force however must include our local distribution companies, and
shipping companies, as we have already been in discussions with them. Their insights and
expertise are critical to ensuring that our strategies are grounded in the realities of our
supply chains.
“The establishment of this task force is critical,” MP Wescot-Williams recently stated. “It
will serve as a strategic body to analyze and prepare for the ripple effects of U.S. policy
shifts, particularly as they affect Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like St. Maarten.”
Complementing the formation of this task force, we must also tackle the complexities of
our business environment. From licensing to banking and taxation, every administrative
aspect requires modernization to create a more vibrant economic climate.
We understand that tariffs could trigger inflation through elevated costs of imported goods
which in turn reduces disposable income for families and businesses. Addressing this
challenge will require pursuing flexible fiscal measures, however, there must be balance
with potential fall in revenues. In this regards, discussions with the Central Bank is
important to coordinate monetary policy and manage liquidity expectations to preserve
financial stability and create conditions that allow citizens and businesses to maintain
more disposable income.
Modernizing our business environment remains a central component of our strategic plan.
We are actively establishing an extensive reform plan to make doing business easy on the
island by starting with addressing licensing challenges. Our goals are clear; reduce
processing times, increase business registrations, and improve investor sentiment.
However, to truly achieve a comprehensive simplified business environment would require
banking and tax administration adjustments. Alongside these efforts, the creation of an
Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) is on our agenda. The IPA will play a key role in
streamlining regulatory procedures to attract new investments and reduce operational
burdens for local entrepreneurs.
The proposed task force would cover:
• Monitoring U.S. policy developments,
• Strengthening communication within the Kingdom,
• Enhancing regional and international cooperation,
• Building resilience strategies across sectors, and
• Educating the public on global events that may affect our future.
This is a timely and necessary move, and I will consider actively supporting the formation
and implementation of this task force alongside Parliament. It aligns perfectly with our
broader vision of resilience, readiness, and long-term sustainability.
To the people of Sint Maarten: let us unite, innovate, and build an economy prepared to
adapt to global shifts, ensuring every citizen and business enjoys enhanced financial
resilience.
Together, we will protect our economy, nourish our people, and secure a bright and
sustainable future for Sint Maarten
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Building-a-Resilient-Sint-Maarten-Amid-Global-Trade-and-Policy-Shifts.aspx
