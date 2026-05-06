Bus and taxi operators face permit suspension, revocation as TEATT enforcement begins | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAy–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten has announced that the Ministry of TEATT is moving from facilitation to enforcement in the 2026 passenger transportation confirmation process, meaning public transportation permit holders who fail to comply may now face permit reviews, suspension or revocation procedures, increased roadside inspections, enforcement action under applicable regulations, and referral to the new permit review framework under the Public Transportation Committee.

The Minister said the enforcement phase takes effect immediatley as the Ministry approaches the official closure of the 2026 confirmation process for bus and taxi operators. The extended deadline for permit holders to submit their confirmation letters remains Friday, May 8, 2026, with the online registration portal remaining open until 11:59 PM that evening.

Minister Heyliger-Marten urged all public transportation permit holders who have not yet completed the process to do so without further delay, stressing that failure to complete the required confirmation process could affect their legal standing as operators.

“This marks a clear shift from facilitation to credibility,” the Minister said.

She explained that the Ministry had implemented a two-phase confirmation process to ensure that all public transportation operators were given a fair and reasonable opportunity to regularize their status and comply with the requirements established under the Passenger Transport Ordinance.

According to the Minister, the process was never intended to be a simple administrative exercise. Rather, it forms part of a broader effort by the Ministry to restore structure, accountability, fairness and professionalism to the public transportation sector.

“This process was never intended to be merely administrative,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “It is part of a broader effort to restore structure, accountability, fairness and professionalism.”

The Minister stressed that bus and taxi operators are not merely holders of permits. They are part of St. Maarten’s regulated national transportation system and are therefore expected to operate responsibly, professionally and in compliance with the law.

This includes operating within the conditions of their permit, maintaining valid operational documentation, carrying proper insurance, ensuring vehicles meet required standards, providing safe and reliable service to residents and visitors, and contributing to a more organized and accountable transportation network.

Minister Heyliger-Marten also warned that operators who have only paid fees, but did not complete the full confirmation process, are not considered fully compliant and are not authorized to operate legally for the year.

“The Ministry therefore wishes to make one point absolutely clear: payment alone does not grant authorization to operate,” the Minister said. “Operators who may have paid fees but failed to complete the confirmation process are not considered fully compliant. The confirmation letter is what validates the right to legally operate for the year.”

She repeated that point to ensure that there is no misunderstanding among permit holders.

“Payment alone does not grant authorization to operate,” she said.

The Minister said the confirmation letter is the document that validates an operator’s right to legally operate for the year. Without that process, she said, the transportation system becomes unregulated, unfair to compliant operators and potentially unsafe for the public.

The Ministry also provided figures showing the extent of the compliance gap in the sector. According to the Minister, there are 354 bus permit holders on file. In 2025, after the confirmation process, 138 bus operators were compliant. For 2026, that number stood at 127 up to a few days ago.

For taxis, the Ministry has 683 taxi permit holders on file. In 2025, 455 taxi operators were compliant. For 2026, that figure stood at 400 up to date.

Minister Heyliger-Marten said the figures demonstrate a significant gap between the number of permits on file and the number of operators who have completed the required confirmation process. She noted that the Ministry will have to further review the numbers, particularly where inconsistencies appear between permits on file, payments and completed confirmations.

The Minister said the enforcement phase will include closer scrutiny of non-compliant operators and their permit status. Operators who fail to comply within the established time frame may face permit review, suspension or revocation procedures, increased roadside inspections, enforcement under applicable regulations and referral into the new permit review framework under the Public Transportation Committee.

She said the Ministry is also continuing the development of a more structured public transportation framework through coordinated oversight between the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs, the Transport Control Unit and the Public Transportation Committee.

Together, these entities will strengthen compliance, improve operational oversight and support a more reliable and professional transportation sector for the country.

Minister Heyliger-Marten said the goal is to create a public transportation system that is fair to compliant operators, safer for the public and more accountable to residents and visitors who depend on taxis and buses daily.

The Ministry again urged all remaining permit holders to complete the confirmation process before the May 8 deadline, warning that after the closure of the portal, non-compliant operators should expect enforcement consequences.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/bus-and-taxi-operators-face-permit-suspension-revocation-as-teatt-enforcement-begins