Business Hoops 2026 set to be bigger and bolder | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–After capturing the community’s attention with its debut in 2025, Business Hoops is returning with an expanded edition in 2026 that promises to be larger, louder, and filled with even more excitement. Organizers confirmed at the first planning meeting on Monday, September 1, 2025, at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium, that the tournament will tip off on January 29 and run through February 7, 2026.

What started last year as an 8-day competition with 12 corporate teams has now grown into a 10-day showcase featuring 16 teams drawn from across the business community. Returning contenders will be joined by new entrants eager to challenge for the title and showcase their company pride.

The inaugural finals in 2025 brought the crowd to its feet as Port St. Maarten edged SXM Airport in a thrilling championship clash. This year’s tournament is already shaping up to surpass that moment, with teams preparing to raise the level of play both on the court and in the spirit of camaraderie.

“This is more than a basketball tournament,” said Cleon Frederick, speaking on behalf of the organizers. “It’s about connecting industries, building friendships, and celebrating the competitive spirit that makes St. Maarten’s business community strong. After what we achieved last year, we knew we had to push ourselves to deliver something even bigger for 2026.”

Business Hoops continues to stand out by blending sports with networking and professional engagement, offering participants a chance to build stronger relationships while entertaining fans. Organizers say this year’s edition will emphasize teamwork, corporate pride, and community growth, making it one of the most anticipated events on the island’s sporting calendar.

The full game schedule, team profiles, and special features will be released in the coming months as anticipation builds toward opening night.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/business-hoops-2026-set-to-be-bigger-and-bolder