Business Hoops donate to Soualiga Youth Basketball Association | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Business Hoops SXM once again demonstrated that its vision extends far beyond organizing competitive tournaments, as the organization made a meaningful contribution to youth basketball development on Thursday night at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium.

Following an exciting Soualiga Youth Basketball Association (SYBA) game, Business Hoops SXM officially donated a new iPad to the SYBA during a brief presentation held at 8:00 PM. The donation was made by Business Hoops founders Jose Helliger and Cleon Frederick, and accepted by SYBA President Jamal Newton.

The tablet will play a vital role in helping SYBA modernize its operations, allowing the association to more efficiently track player statistics such as scoring, rebounds, assists, and overall game performance. According to SYBA officials, improved data collection will enhance player development, evaluation, and long-term planning for the league.

This initiative is in line with Business Hoops SXM’s broader mission—one that prioritizes giving back to the sport and strengthening the foundation of basketball at the grassroots level. While Business Hoops has become widely known for its high-energy corporate tournament, the organization has consistently emphasized that community impact and youth development remain at the heart of its efforts.

That commitment will be on full display during the 2026 Business Hoops Tournament, which runs from January 28 through February 7. Adding to the excitement, two SYBA games will be featured on Saturday, January 31, giving young athletes the opportunity to compete on a larger stage and in front of a wider audience.

As Business Hoops SXM continues to grow, moments like Thursday night’s donation serve as a reminder that the true value of sport lies not only in competition, but in investment—investment in young players, strong programs, and a sustainable future for basketball on the island.

For full game schedules, tournament updates, and more information, visit businesshoopssxm.com. Fans are also encouraged to follow Business Hoops SXM on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for ongoing coverage and highlights.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/business-hoops-donate-to-souliga-youth-basketball-association