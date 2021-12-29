Businesses allowed to open on Jan 1

~ Operational Hours during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day ~
The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence would like to inform the public that business hours will be maintained within current protocols with opening hours allowed up until 3:00 am and further extension will not be granted.
In order to stimulate economic activity, all businesses will be permitted to open to the public New Year’s Day, January 1st, 2022, as it was already announced by the Minister last week.
Businesses choosing to open New Year’s Day, January 1st, must adhere to stipulations on the relevant business and operational licenses, as well as all applicable labor regulations. Additionally, to reduce the risk from the COVID-19 with the rapidly changing nature of the pandemic, businesses are expected to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
Presently, all indications show the country is on the right path to economic recovery thanks to our collective continued efforts.
Minister Lawrence would like to remind all members of the community to remain vigilant during this holiday season, and to follow all public health advice on precautionary measures and guidance by the Collective Prevention Service (CPS): wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.
While understanding that this is a festive time where families and friends will gather to ring in the New Year 2022, let us continue to be mindful and to do all we can to keep everyone safe.
