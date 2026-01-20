Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary Presents 2025 Annual Report | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell is pleased to announce the compilation and publication of the 2025 Annual Report of the Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten in The Hague.

The annual report provides a comprehensive overview of the work carried out by the Cabinet during the 2025 calendar year and outlines how the Cabinet fulfilled its mandate within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as well as internationally.

The year 2025 marked an important chapter for the Cabinet. A primary focus was placed on fostering and strengthening relationships with Sint Maarteners residing in the Netherlands, including students and young professionals. Additionally, Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell continued efforts to strengthen the bridge between Sint Maarten and the wider Kingdom community, while simultaneously expanding Sint Maarten’s presence on the international stage.

Throughout 2025, the Cabinet engaged proactively with third parties to promote economic growth, constructive diplomacy and cooperation across several key areas, including educational development. To further strengthen outreach and visibility, a public relations and communications strategy was implemented through the appointment of a communications staff member and the relaunch of the Cabinet’s newsletter, Cabinet’s Quarterly.

Moreover, the introduction of a structured database was initiated as a strategic instrument to enhance communication, outreach, and collaboration-particularly with students and professionals. This tool supports the effective management of both current and prospective initiatives related to education, cultural promotion, employment opportunities in Sint Maarten, and community programs aimed at strengthening the human resource connection between Sint Maarten and its diaspora in the Netherlands.

The Cabinet represents the Government of Sint Maarten in the Netherlands and within the European Union (EU), and, when required, beyond these spheres. In this capacity, it serves as the primary liaison between the Government of Sint Maarten and its international partners and allies.

The report further outlines the purpose, scope, and execution of the Cabinet’s mandate during 2025. In conclusion, Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell stated: “After reviewing all previous annual reports, it is truly an honor to serve in this capacity. I take this opportunity to highly commend my predecessors and to continue where they left off-fulfilling the mandate, mission, and agendas that aim to improve the quality of life of our people in Sint Maarten and those residing in the Netherlands.”

PHOTO Caption:

PIX: Her Excellency Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Cabinet-Minister-Plenipotentiary-Presents-2025-Annual-Report.aspx