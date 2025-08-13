Call for Contributors to Meal Programs | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VSA in collaboration with the Ministry of ECYS kindly requests
that any non-governmental organizations (NGOs), businesses, or private
persons who are currently involved in—or have (financially) contributed in the
past to—meal programs on Sint Maarten, reach out to the Ministry of VSA.
This outreach is part of an ongoing effort to gain better insight into all
community-led initiatives that support the well-being of our children and
vulnerable groups through school or community-based meal programs, as a
result of a motion brought forward and approved in Parliament by MP S.D.M.
Roseburg.
Your input is valued, appreciated, and will help the Ministry and Government
strengthen collaboration and future planning in this important area.
The Ministry kindly asks that responses be submitted by Friday August 22, 2025,
by contacting:
Jamie.Mourillon@sintmaartengov.org
Jonelle.Jones@sintmaartengov.org
We thank you in advance for your time, effort, and continued dedication to the
community.
Ministry of VSA
Sint Maarten
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Call-for-Contributors-to-Meal-Programs.aspx
View comments
Hide comments