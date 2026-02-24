Calling all coaches, sport degree holders: SMSF launches National Coaches & Trainers Register | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) is calling on coaches and trainers across the country to complete the National Coaches & Trainers Register, a new initiative designed to formally recognize qualified sports professionals, strengthen safeguarding standards, and support the continued development of St. Maarten’s sporting community. Even persons with a degree in sports/sporting disciplines, and perhaps not working in a sporting field currently, should complete the form and register —> https://bit.ly/45JlHuT

Developed in collaboration with the National Sports Institute (NSI) and the Department of Sports (DOS), the register is intended to create a more structured and professional sports environment by connecting verified coaches and trainers with opportunities while promoting higher standards across all disciplines.

SMSF noted that many coaches and trainers have been serving athletes and communities for years, often playing a critical role in mentoring young people, building discipline, and guiding personal growth. The new register is meant to make that contribution official, while also ensuring that the country’s sports sector is supported by a clear and credible framework of recognized professionals.

The initiative reflects widely accepted norms in modern sport administration, where verification, safeguarding, and professional accountability are increasingly considered essential. In practical terms, maintaining a national register helps ensure that athletes, parents, schools, clubs, and organizations can identify coaches and trainers who meet established requirements, while also reinforcing trust, transparency, and child protection standards within the sports system.

Such initiatives are widely seen as beneficial not only for sport, but for society more broadly. Qualified and verified coaches often serve as frontline mentors in communities, helping young people develop discipline, teamwork, confidence, resilience, and respect for structure. Strong coaching environments can also reduce risk, encourage healthier lifestyles, and create safer, more positive spaces for youth development. For adults, formal recognition can open doors to greater opportunity, professional credibility, and stronger pathways for long-term involvement in sport.

Once the register is launched, each verified coach or trainer will have a profile listed in the National Coaches & Trainers Register. SMSF emphasized that completion of the registration form is mandatory for all SMSF members. Member organizations are also required to circulate the registration information among their own membership and national coaches to ensure broad compliance and participation.

The registration form takes approximately 20 to 25 minutes to complete.

By establishing the National Coaches & Trainers Register, SMSF, NSI, and DOS are laying the groundwork for a stronger, more accountable, and better-connected sports sector, one that recognizes the value of coaching as both a professional responsibility and a powerful tool for community and personal development.

For questions or file submissions, coaches and trainers may contact secretary@sxmsportsfederation.org

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/calling-all-coaches-sport-degree-holders-smsf-launches-national-coaches-trainers-register