Calling all coaches, trainers and sports leaders: Help shape the future of sports in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Sint Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), in collaboration with the National Sports Institute (NSI) and the Department of Sports SXM, is making a final call for participation in the SMSF Needs Assessment Project 2025-2026, a joint initiative aimed at strengthening St. Maarten’s sports sector and helping to guide strategic planning for the period 2026-2028.

The project is designed to gather critical information from key stakeholders across the sports community, including coaches, trainers, sports professionals, physical education teachers, and leaders of sports associations and federations. Organizers say the data collected will play an important role in identifying needs, informing priorities, and building a stronger and more effective framework for sports development on the island.

SMSF, NSI, and the Department of Sports are encouraging all relevant stakeholders to take part and to help circulate the forms widely within their respective networks as the initiative enters its final phase. All submissions are due by April 20, 2026.

The following forms are currently open for completion:

National Coaches and Trainers Registration:https://forms.gle/mX2mRED42gGuZ8By9

SMSF National Sports Budget and Financial Needs Assessment:https://forms.gle/dB7mxJoA7AREvZ8k6

National Sports Calendar and Annual Activities Overview:https://forms.gle/9xMefo3LEuhacj2V8

SMSF Sports Professionals Database Registration:https://forms.gle/MqzrMdGTWK5n2rzb8

The collaborating organizations stressed that broad participation is essential to ensuring that the eventual strategy reflects the realities, challenges, and opportunities within St. Maarten’s sports sector.

“This is a meaningful opportunity to help shape the future of sports on our island,” the organizers stated. “The more voices we hear, the stronger our strategy will be.”

SMSF, NSI, and the Department of Sports thanked the sports community in advance for its time, support, and continued commitment to national sports development, and urged all stakeholders to participate before the April 20 deadline.

“Together, let us build something stronger,” the organizers said.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/calling-all-coaches-trainers-and-sports-leaders-help-shape-the-future-of-sports-in-st-maarten