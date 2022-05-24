Calling on the elderly and isolated persons to please register with the Collectivité | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of the preparation of the hurricane season, we are required to establish a register of names of elderly and isolated persons and persons with reduced mobility or disabilities, whose sole purpose is to allow a targeted intervention with these people in case of hurricane phenomenon.

The persons concerned are:

People aged 60 and over living alone

People recognized as unfit for work

Disabled persons

The information contained in this file is related to the name and surname, the date of birth, the address and the telephone number.

The confidentiality of the data is ensured by the professional secrecy that binds the agents of the Collectivity designated to record and process these data. The deletion of this file can be done at any time by simple request.

Registration on the file can be made by the person concerned or his or her legal representative or, if necessary, in writing.

Register with the Pôle Solidarité & Familles, 5 Rue Léopold Mingau in Concordia,

0590 87 61 99.

