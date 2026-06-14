Care Conference marks launch of Unite in Care for Saba, Statia, Bonaire | The Peoples Tribune

KRALENDIJK-–Bonaire hosted the Care Conference 2026 on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11, bringing together care professionals, administrators, policymakers, researchers and sector partners under the theme “Future of Care in Saba, Statia and St. Eustatius: Standing Strong Together for Healthcare.”

The conference was organized by Care and Youth Saba, Statia and St. Eustatius (ZJCN) and focused on three central themes: care infrastructure, the care labor market and prevention. A major highlight of the two-day event was the launch of Unite in Care, a labor market platform designed to connect employers, employees and job seekers in the care and welfare sector in Saba, Statia and St. Eustatius.

The conference provided a platform for stakeholders to share knowledge, discuss common challenges and explore ways to strengthen cooperation across the islands. Participants examined how care providers can work together more effectively and how collaboration between the islands can be improved. Discussions also addressed recommendations from the Healthcare Committee for Saba, Statia and St. Eustatius.

Guests were welcomed by John Soliano, the Governor of Bonaire, while Mirjam Sterk, Minister for Long-term Care, Youth and Sport, delivered remarks by video message. Throughout the conference, experts from the care sector, the science community, the labor market and the private sector shared insights through keynote presentations and panel discussions.

Several workshops were also held, covering topics such as leadership in vulnerable care systems, training and education, data-driven indicators in the care sector and care labor market, strengthening the position of care recipients, and nutrition in the care sector. Participants used the sessions to exchange experiences and identify practical approaches to the challenges facing healthcare in Saba, Statia and St. Eustatius.

The conference theme, “Standing Strong Together for Healthcare,” was also reflected in new cooperation agreements. Fundashon Mariadal and Scholengemeenschap Bonaire signed an agreement to jointly develop a training program. Fundashon Mariadal, Mental Health Caribbean, Zorg en Welzijn Groep, Fundashon Kuido pa Personanan Desabilitá and Stichting Project also signed a letter of intent to strengthen cooperation in support services and operational management.

On the second day, attention shifted to the launch of Unite in Care, an initiative developed through cooperation among employers in the care and welfare sector in Saba, Statia and St. Eustatius. The platform brings key information about working in the care sector into one central location and is now available atwww.uniteincare.com.

Unite in Care is intended for everyone involved in the care and welfare sector. The platform connects employers, employees and job seekers, while supporting cooperation on important issues such as recruitment, staff retention, professional development and healthy working conditions.

Through the platform, participating organizations aim to contribute to a stronger, healthier and more sustainable labor market for the care and welfare sector in Saba, Statia and St. Eustatius.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/care-conference-marks-launch-of-unite-in-care-for-saba-statia-bonaire