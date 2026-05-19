Cargo stats: 672 vehicles imported to St. Maarten in first quarter of 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A total of 672 automobiles were imported to St. Maarten through Port St. Maarten during the first three months of 2026, according to cargo traffic figures covering the period January 1 to March 31, 2026.

The figures show that automobile imports remained a major cargo category at the port, with the 672 vehicles recorded as Automobiles IN. The same report also listed 8 Automobiles OUT, meaning vehicles exported from St. Maarten during the same period.

In addition to vehicles imported for the local market, the data recorded 206 Automobiles Transit IN, referring to vehicles arriving through Port St. Maarten while in transit to another destination. Another 44 Automobiles Transit OUT were also recorded, reflecting vehicles moving out of the port as part of transit activity.

Altogether, the automobile-related cargo categories amounted to 930 vehicle movements during the first quarter of 2026, including imports, exports and transit activity. Of that total, locally imported automobiles accounted for the largest share.

The first-quarter numbers come against the background of continued public concern about traffic congestion, road capacity and the growing number of vehicles entering the local market. They also follow previous reporting by The People’s Tribune on vehicle imports in 2025, when Port St. Maarten recorded 2,377 vehicle imports between January 1 and December 31, 2025. That figure was down from 2,641 vehicles imported in 2024, representing a decline of 264 vehicles, or about 10 percent.

The first-quarter 2026 figures therefore provide an early indication of continued vehicle movement through Port St. Maarten, both for the local market and for regional transit. While the data does not by itself explain traffic congestion, it adds to the broader discussion about vehicle growth, road capacity, urban planning and the need for long-term mobility solutions.

With 672 vehicles imported in just three months, the figures point to an average of more than 220 vehicles imported per month during the first quarter of 2026. At the same time, the presence of 206 transit vehicles highlights Port St. Maarten’s continuing function as a regional transshipment point for automobiles.

The cargo data is expected to be relevant to ongoing discussions about traffic management, infrastructure planning and the movement of goods through the port, particularly as St. Maarten continues to balance commercial activity with the daily mobility challenges faced by residents and visitors.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/cargo-stats-672-vehicles-imported-to-st-maarten-in-first-quarter-of-2026