Caribbean Chic in Full Bloom: Zillah Duzon Shines at CARIFESTA XV | The Peoples Tribune

BARBADOS–St. Maarten fashion designer Zillah Duzon, creator of the Jolie Duzon clothing line, had her moment in the spotlight in Barbados as part of the CARIFESTA XV experience. Her models graced the runway with pieces described as “Caribbean Chic,” a brand designed and handmade in St. Maarten using digitized hand-painted prints. Each creation reflected the philosophy of the label: slow, responsible, and made with love.

Duzon was part of St. Maarten’s official delegation, which included Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs, Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Head of the Department of Culture Clara Reyes, Soca artist King James, culturist Suzette Moses, Chief of Staff to Minister Gumbs, and others. Their presence underscored St. Maarten’s cultural commitment to the regional festival.

Zillah recently said: "All my inspiration for my art is drawn from the nature, colors, culture and lifestyle of my island and the Caribbean on a whole. What I am most proud of is that I have become a great inspiration to many of my island people. I have expanded myself and my brand beyond the boarders of my little island and have shown the generations coming up behind me that it is possible to become successful as a creative and to have impact regionally and internationally."

"On this journey I have learnt that believing in the creative, God-given ideas that are inside of you is something you have to protect and embrace. There is no one else like you so be authentically and unapologetically you and lastly your gifts and talents will make a way for you."

Minister Gumbs described the opening days of CARIFESTA as an “incredible experience.” While she arrived after the opening country parade, she noted that Clara Reyes and the delegation participated in an impressive showcase attended by Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Throughout the festival thus far, St. Maarten has maintained visibility in several high-level events. Duzon’s fashion showcase was one of the standout cultural contributions, placing St. Maarten firmly on the regional stage.

Minister Gumbs also participated in Big Conversation panel sessions and plan on having meetings with University of the West Indies’ School of Business Management, where discussions will center on the new aviation management program and potential partnerships to expand study financing opportunities for St. Maarten students.

