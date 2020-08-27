Caribbean Cinemas Continues to Open New Films under New Global Release Patterns

~ New operational hours: Thursdays and Fridays from 6:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30 pm ~

COLE BAY – This past weekend the made for Cinemas action film “Greenland” starring Gerard Butler opened in St. Maarten as part of its world premiere inauguration simultaneously with theatres in 11 International markets. Why this is surprising for moviegoers on the island? Is because new Hollywood releases have always played in local cinemas either after or simultaneously with their North American premiere showings. In the process all that glorious, glitzy, glamorous entertainment news from up North filtered down to our local news media, social media and television media outlets.

Now under Covid we find movies like “Greenland” opening one month before North American Cinemas and perhaps local moviegoers do not know how to differentiate this film than some of the re-release films also playing in the Cinemas. “The Rental”, a horror film starred by Alison Brie and Dan Stevens also opened this past weekend in France, Belgium, Netherlands and in the UAE.

Caribbean Cinemas also confirmed the re-release of Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” on August 27th in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. This special anniversary theatrical event will give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage of Nolan’s highly anticipated film “Tenet,” which will debut on September 10th and is certain to be one of the most successful films of 2020.

Health and safety protocols (see below) will continue to be observed for all employees and patrons during their visit to the cinema. Their new operational hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 6:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30 pm. For a limited time only, all movies on Thursdays have a cost of $5.00 as part of Caribbean Cinemas’ “Customer Appreciation Day”. For more information about upcoming releases, visit: caribbeancinemas.com

** SAFETY PROTOCOLS **

Online ticket purchase option

With this new normal and to minimize contact areas inside the theater, patrons have the option to purchase tickets and concession items online. When purchasing online, patrons will receive a confirmation code that would grant access entrance after being scanned by one of the ushers and could also pick up their concession items with minimum contact and no handling of cash or debit/credit cards.

Temperature checks, face masks and hand sanitizing stations

Temperature checks are required, as well as the use of face mask for patrons and employees at all times, except when eating. There is hand sanitizing stations around the lobby area, clients will also find signage with the new guidelines about the protocol in restrooms, lobby areas and auditoriums.

Safety enhancements and increased cleaning of facilities

Acrylic panels have been installed in ticket booth and concession areas to protect employees and patrons. Cleaning frequency has been increased on high contact points, such as door handles, counters, kiosks, doors and railings.

During the past weeks, Management was focused on preparing the facilities, information systems and protocols to meet requirements and measures that would provide confidence to their patrons. Also, employees were trained and provided with the tools needed for their protection and knowledge to effectively interact with customers.

Reduced capacity and increased auditorium cleaning

Auditorium capacity was reduced to create social distancing by leaving seats and empty rows between parties. Additional cleaning time between shows has been added and will include seats and cup holders disinfection, as well as railings. By the end of the movie, patrons will leave auditorium in row order, as instructed by usher. In the concession area, it will be compulsory for employees to use gloves, and protective gear.