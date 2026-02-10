Caribbean, Europe, and South America lead 2025 passenger gains at SXM Airport | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–Travelers arriving in St. Maarten in 2025 helped push a strong year of recovery for Princess Juliana International Airport, with passenger and flight activity rising across key markets as the airport continues to reinforce its role as a leading regional aviation hub.

According to official figures, total passenger traffic increased from 1.6 million passengers in 2024 to 1.8 million passengers in 2025. The airport said the growth reflects rising demand across its core markets, including North America, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, and Canada, underscoring the strength and resilience of St. Maarten as a travel destination.

Passenger Movement by Region (2025)

Regional Caribbean traffic: +9.5%

Europe: +9%

South America: +9%

Canada: +8%

North America: +7.3%

The airport said these results point to customer confidence, with demand continuing to expand and traditional peak travel periods operating at full capacity. The figures also reinforce St. Maarten’s position as a tourism and connectivity hub within the region.

The same upward trend was recorded in aircraft movements during 2025. Total aircraft movements increased from 59,858 in 2024 to 64,610 in 2025, an increase of 4,752 movements and overall growth of 8%.

“Our results clearly show that SXM Airport is moving forward,” said CEO and President Mr. Cleaver. “We extend our sincere appreciation to our shareholders, Board of Directors, management team, and most of all our dedicated employees and valued customers. Their commitment and tireless efforts are reflected in this strong performance.”

The airport noted that regional air traffic and general aviation remain strategic growth pillars for St. Maarten. Following the reopening of the terminal, the airport reported renewed demand for inter-island travel, private aviation, and business connectivity throughout the Caribbean.

The airport further pointed to increased interest from private and charter operators, supported by infrastructure improvements and the planned introduction of enhanced Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services. These developments, the airport said, further position Princess Juliana International Airport to strengthen its role as a dynamic regional hub.

With passenger volumes rising, aircraft movements increasing, and a diversified route network showing resilience, the airport said it is entering 2026 with a positive outlook. The airport noted that it has historically maintained direct air connectivity with Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina, markets that have contributed to traffic diversification and reach.

The airport also stated it is optimistic about possible renewed opportunities in Venezuela, described as a long-standing and consistent market for St. Maarten. Recent developments present potential for re-entry, and the airport said it looks forward to rebuilding connectivity and strengthening ties with South American partners.

Growth in traditional markets remains a priority, with the airport stating it is working in close coordination with the St. Maarten Tourism Office, the Saint Martin Tourism Office, the Ministry of TEATT, international tourism offices, the St. Barth Tourist Office, and surrounding islands to promote St. Maarten and its hub function. The airport added that convenient onward connections through Winair, described as a professionally operated and trusted regional carrier, further strengthen the airport’s position as the gateway to the Northeastern Caribbean and beyond.

As it builds on the momentum of 2025, the airport stated it remains committed to strengthening partnerships, expanding connectivity, and delivering a world-class travel experience for all passengers.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/caribbean-europe-and-south-america-lead-2025-passenger-gains-at-sxm-airport