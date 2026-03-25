Caribbean governments move to cushion rising oil prices shock | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Caribbean governments are beginning to respond to rising oil prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East, with several countries either monitoring the situation closely or rolling out measures aimed at softening the blow for households, motorists, and businesses.

The regional concern follows a sharp jump in global oil prices after the war disrupted shipping and energy flows tied to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for world oil supply. Brent crude is hovering around US$100 a barrel in mid-March before easing somewhat after international intervention, including a record release of emergency oil reserves by the International Energy Agency.

In Jamaica, the government has so far emphasized monitoring and preparedness rather than direct price controls. Finance Minister Fayval Williams said the government is closely watching the impact of the conflict on international oil prices, noting that crude had risen from about US$64 per barrel to US$74 in the early phase of the crisis. Energy Minister Daryl Vaz also said the country is monitoring the situation and warned that the local impact will depend on how long the global price spike lasts. Jamaican officials said the country’s existing fuel pricing mechanism is intended to cushion the economy against short-term shocks.

In Barbados, the response has been more direct. Finance Minister Ryan Straughn announced that from April 1 the government will absorb 50 percent of any increase in the electricity fuel charge above the March 2026 level for three months, at a projected cost of BDS$7.9 million. Barbados has also locked in the price of heavy fuel oil used for electricity generation at US$92 per barrel for three months through hedging, and has moved to limit the pass-through to drivers by keeping VAT on gasoline and diesel capped and reducing excise taxes on both fuels for an initial three-month period.

In the Dominican Republic, the government has relied heavily on subsidies to contain the immediate impact. The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs said in early March that it allocated RD$188 million to maintain prices on essential fuels for one week, including LPG, regular gasoline, and diesel. By mid-March, as the conflict intensified, the government announced much larger support, saying it would provide RD$1.19 billion in subsidies to blunt the impact of the Middle East war on domestic fuel prices. Later, on March 20, officials said the state would keep LPG frozen while applying what it described as a targeted adjustment to other fuels in order to protect consumers while managing the fiscal cost of the crisis.

In Anguilla, the government is also exploring possible relief measures as it monitors the global oil market and the likely impact on households and businesses. Premier and Finance Minister Cora Richardson Hodge announced on March 23 that her administration is reviewing options such as temporary relief on fuel taxes, duties, and surcharges.

She said Anguilla, as a small island economy heavily dependent on imported fuel and imported goods, is especially vulnerable to rising international oil prices, which can affect not only the pump, but also electricity, transportation, freight, and the wider cost of living. Among the measures under review are the temporary removal of taxes on LPG, diesel, and gasoline imports, including import duty, goods tax, and customs service fees. Government is also examining the taxable basis on which fuel imports are assessed, noting that duties applied on a cost, insurance, and freight basis can rise simply because freight costs increase.

The Premier said data had already been requested from both ANGLEC and the Customs Department as government works to develop a response that is targeted, fiscally affordable, and capable of being implemented quickly.

The picture is less clear elsewhere in the Caribbean, at least from the public information currently available. In some countries, the response appears to still be at the stage of warnings, market monitoring, and business-sector concern rather than formal intervention. That reflects a wider regional challenge: many Caribbean economies remain deeply dependent on imported fuel, making them vulnerable not only to oil price spikes but also to higher shipping costs, electricity charges, and inflation in food and other essentials.

For the Caribbean, the issue goes beyond the gas pump. Higher oil prices tend to ripple through electricity generation, public transport, airfares, shipping, and supermarket prices, especially in import-dependent island economies. That is why the measures now being taken in places such as Barbados, the Dominican Republic, and potentially Anguilla are being watched closely across the region, as governments weigh how much of the global shock they can absorb and how much will ultimately be passed on to consumers.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/caribbean-governments-move-to-cushion-rising-oil-prices-shock