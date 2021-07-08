Caribbean Handyman dog houses donated to Animal Defenders St. Maarten

St. Maarten’s Best Handyman “Arjen Vliegen” helped Kooyman to donate the winning Dog House to the Animal Defenders organization. The winning dog house which is built to sustain the elements, rain, sun and wind will be placed at the Yellow and White cross facility in St. Johns were it will be the new home of a rescue dog named Joanna.

The 2nd runner up dog house built by Max Cadillon will also go to a dog in need. This will be assigned by the Animal Defenders St. Maarten team who work tirelessly to care for abandon dogs on the island, providing shelter, food and medication.

If you are looking for a k9 companion, please contact the Animal Defenders and help take on a rescue dog that needs a good home. You may contact them via mobile or WhatsApp +(721) 553-3116 or look them up on facebook.