Caribbean Journal features Kenrick Housen on positive outlook for St. Maarten’s tourism | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Tourism in St. Maarten is on a steady and positive trajectory, according to Kenrick Housen, CEO of Carl’s Unique Inn and longtime board member of the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), who was featured in a short-form feature article in Caribbean Journal on Sunday.

Housen told Caribbean Journal that the island’s traditional seasonal swings are beginning to even out. “Tourism on St. Maarten is stable and continuing its annual trend with low and high seasons. But low seasons are getting a lot less low,” he said.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience organizing events on the island, Housen noted a clear shift in visitor behavior. “The biggest trend I’m noticing is group trips, primarily girls’ trips to the island for all types of occasions, birthdays, bridal parties, or just trips including island hopping,” he explained.

He emphasized that St. Maarten’s unique culture and warm hospitality are central to its appeal. “Most of the hotels and the island itself provide a unique blend of friendliness and different cultures, enhancing the visitor experience.”

Housen also highlighted the important role the SHTA plays in strengthening the local tourism sector. “SHTA offers a vast library of resources, good for networking, trainings and workshops, lobbying with government and great insights,” he said.

He added that the organization is focusing on expanding its social media presence and adapting to new platforms and trends to keep members connected and informed.

At the hotel level, Carl’s Unique Inn is adopting new technologies to improve guest experiences. “Our website’s booking engine has been upgraded to offer a smoother and easier experience when booking a room direct,” Housen shared.

Housen stressed the importance of community-wide engagement in tourism development. “St. Maarten can deepen the impact of tourism more by getting the community to embrace the importance of tourism from the top to the bottom and how it affects us all,” he said.

He also pointed to a wider shift in what travelers are seeking from their vacations. “The travel experience is changing a lot from more of a shopping experience to more of an experience-driven trend whether it’s activities, events or culinary experiences.”

Despite evolving traveler demands and industry challenges, Housen remains optimistic about St. Maarten’s tourism sector.

“The outlook remains positive,” he affirmed.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/caribbean-journal-features-kenrick-housen-on-positive-outlook-for-st-maartens-tourism