Caribbean Journal highlights some hotels making St. Maarten a hot Caribbean destination right now | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten is hotter than ever. That’s the message from Caribbean Journal, the leading online publication covering travel and tourism in the region, in a new feature by Managing Editor Guy Britton. With more than four decades of experience traveling the Caribbean, Britton is widely recognized as one of the world’s foremost experts on the region.

In his article, “These Are the Hottest Hotels in St. Maarten Right Now,” Britton described St. Maarten as “a destination that always feels alive — a crossroads of cultures, cuisines, and travel styles.” From sunset cocktails on the Philipsburg boardwalk to the thrum of jet engines over Maho Beach, to the quiet hum of waves outside balconies in Simpson Bay, Britton emphasized that St. Maarten offers both chic sophistication and laid-back Caribbean charm.

The feature spotlighted some of the island’s most popular properties:

• Baker’s Suites — An intimate, apartment-style stay in Simpson Bay where travelers appreciate the central location, warm welcome, and independence. Britton writes: "There’s something wonderfully intimate about Baker’s Suites. It’s not sprawling or showy, it’s personal. A place where the welcome feels genuine, the rooms feel more like apartments, and convenience is built into the stay. Guests love the central location, close to Simpson Bay’s dining and nightlife, and the easy access to a rental car right on site. For travelers who want independence with a touch of warmth, Baker’s Suites is a rare find: small, friendly, and perfectly St. Maarten."

• JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa — A brand-new luxury property already being called the island’s flagship, combining infinity pools, beachfront yoga, and refined service.

• Holland House Beach Hotel — A chic boutique hotel on Philipsburg’s iconic boardwalk, buzzing with energy and style.

• Simpson Bay Resort, Marina & Spa — A family-friendly village resort offering spacious suites, multiple pools, and full-service amenities.

• The Morgan Resort & Spa — A bold, modern hub of nightlife at Maho Beach, with a striking pool scene and unbeatable proximity to bars, clubs, and casinos.

Britton noted that together these properties showcase the breadth of St. Maarten’s hotel product, from boutique to luxury to family-friendly, and reinforce why the island is “one of the most diverse places to visit in the Caribbean.”

“St. Maarten is one of the Caribbean’s most unique islands — half Dutch, half French, and wholly alive,” Britton wrote. “These hotels show why it’s hotter than ever right now: intimate stays, brand-new luxury, stylish boutiques, family resorts, and modern hubs of nightlife.”

Caribbean Journal is the world’s largest website covering Caribbean travel and tourism, with millions of monthly readers across North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Known as a trusted source for the region’s hospitality industry, Caribbean Journal reaches more than 750,000 unique readers each month, generates over 2.5 million monthly pageviews, and has a combined social media following of more than 430,000 across Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Its audience includes travelers, tourism executives, government leaders, and investors who look to Caribbean Journal for insight into the region’s most exciting destinations and properties.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/caribbean-journal-highlights-some-hotels-making-st-maarten-a-hot-caribbean-destination-right-now