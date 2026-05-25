Caribbean nations activate health screening amid Ebola concerns | The Peoples Tribune

CARIBBEAN REGION–At least two Caribbean territories, Antigua and Barbuda and the Cayman Islands, have publicly confirmed enhanced health screening and surveillance measures at their ports of entry in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. St. Lucia has also announced that it is strengthening national preparedness and health protocols, while CARPHA has activated regional monitoring systems to assist its member states.

The moves follow the World Health Organization’s declaration that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA, has assessed the current risk to the Caribbean as low, but has urged continued vigilance because of the possibility of travel-associated cases. CARPHA said it is monitoring the outbreak through global scanning, early warning systems, the Tourism and Health Information System, the Caribbean Vessel Surveillance System, national syndromic surveillance systems and social listening tools.

Antigua and Barbuda has also suspended the planned arrival of Air Peace’s first scheduled flight from Lagos, Nigeria, which was expected to land on Monday, May 25. Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the flight would not be allowed to land while authorities monitor the Ebola situation in parts of Africa and strengthen national health safeguards. The decision adds a travel-control element to Antigua and Barbuda’s wider response, which already includes enhanced screening, traveler monitoring and upgraded port health surveillance.

As of today, the Caribbean countries and territories publicly identified as having activated or strengthened health protocols include:

Antigua and Barbuda: Cabinet has approved enhanced public health measures after receiving an update from Health Minister Michael Joseph on Ebola, hantavirus and malaria concerns. The country has begun upgrading its Port Health Unit to support enhanced monitoring and surveillance at ports of entry. Measures include expanded health screening procedures, temperature testing, enhanced traveler monitoring and preparation of the Infectious Disease Centre as a precautionary facility.

Cayman Islands: The Ministry of Health, Environment and Sustainability has boosted screening and surveillance at ports of entry. The measures include increased monitoring of travelers arriving from affected areas, coordination with airport and border control partners, and targeted health questionnaires for people who recently traveled from countries affected by Ebola outbreaks. The Ministry said its current risk assessment remains low, in line with CARPHA and international health agencies.

St. Lucia: Health Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has said St. Lucia is moving to strengthen its protocols and preparedness, even while noting that the outbreak does not currently pose an immediate threat to the Eastern Caribbean. Local reporting quoted him as saying that the country and region must prepare and strengthen protocols because the situation can change quickly.

CARPHA has also confirmed that, on May 18, it partnered with CARICOM IMPACS to reactivate an advanced electronic screening system at border entry points. The system is designed to securely flag and review the travel history of passengers coming from, or passing through, affected areas in Africa without disrupting normal travel and trade.

Health authorities continue to stress that Ebola does not spread through casual airborne contact like COVID-19. It is transmitted mainly through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals. The current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment, although supportive care and investigational options are being used. The CDC reported that, as of May 24, the Democratic Republic of the Congo had 904 suspected cases, 101 confirmed cases, 119 suspected deaths and 10 confirmed deaths, while Uganda had five confirmed cases and one confirmed death.

Regional authorities are therefore focusing on early detection rather than alarm. The measures being introduced across parts of the Caribbean are intended to identify travelers with recent exposure risk, strengthen communication with border and airport partners, review isolation and referral procedures, and ensure health systems are ready if a suspected case is detected.

CARPHA said it will continue to provide updates to regional partners as the situation evolves, while reminding member states to remain vigilant. Current advisories reviewed today show no confirmed Ebola cases in the Caribbean.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/caribbean-nations-activate-health-screening-amid-ebola-concerns