CaribIX project: Smart-IX is active on St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The new internet exchange point is now deployed and ready to receive the interconnection of IXP members. The official launch of this device which offers among other things a better internet connection speed took place this Friday 21st of October at the Collectivité de Saint-Martin with all the participants of the CaribIX project.

An innovative project brilliantly led by Eve Riboud from Dauphin Telecom since 2013 and virtually launched last March by the CTU (Caribbean Telecommunications Union), Smart-IX offers better security and quality of Internet service on the territory, as well as a more efficient connection speed. Last Friday, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding IXP also shows the willingness of the participants to start peering (or pairing which refers to the exchange of Internet traffic with other operators or content providers for more peer-to-peer interconnection between networks). During the official ceremony, the different speakers took turns to congratulate themselves for having realized a project like Smart-IX that improves internal communications and the resilience of Sint Maarten via a superior internet flow.

Alain Richardson, 1st vice-president of the Collectivité, presided over the launch, accompanied by Eve Riboud, general manager of Dauphin Telecom, and Gary Kalloo, project coordinator at the CTU, the duo who are responsible for the existence of Smart-IX which is integrated into the CaribIX project, Jean Arnell, director of Computech and Kendall Dupersoy, director of TELEM. The CaribIX project being co-financed by the Interreg Caribbean program and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for a total cost of €670,072, Gilles Bazajet, director of Interreg Caribbean, expressed his joy to make the event official from a distance. Eve Riboud declared “It is finally a reality for our fellow citizens and this successful human adventure also proves that we are able to carry such a technical project, without any competition between the different operators that I thank, and even if I am very happy to have participated in this common project, I am already thinking about the next step!

The new Internet exchange point of St. Martin, Smart-IX, is managed by SAS Tintamarre and coordinated by Computech. For those who love computer language, the hardware installed includes a Cisco ASR router, two Cisco Nexus switches and two Dell management servers, as well as a Fortinet firewall for secure remote management access. IXP Manager has been implemented to monitor the traffic that remains in-house and to manage the infrastructure that will support IPv4 and IPv6 Internet protocols. The Collectivity keeps as a priority to offer to its population an internet access worthy of the name by supporting projects like CaribIX and Smart-IX which work for the economic development and the digital transformation whose strategic benefits are redirected to all the participants.

Info: https://www.smart-ix.fr

To join Smart-IX: peering@smart-ix.fr

