CARICOM free movement rollout begins today | The Peoples Tribune

BARBADOS–Prime Minister Mia Mottley has sought to reassure Barbadians that the full rollout of free movement among Barbados, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Belize is measured, managed, and in the nation’s best interest, as she outlined the process and protections now in place ahead of the October 1 launch.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday evening, less than 24 hours before the official opening of the country’s gates for the much-debated cross-border mobility, Mottley said the arrangement will allow citizens of the four “pioneering states” to live, work without a permit, and study on an indefinite basis. She stressed that strict border controls, vetting systems, and legal obligations still apply, declaring: “We welcome our Caribbean family. We do not welcome criminality. We welcome contribution. We do not welcome abuse of our systems.”

The Prime Minister explained that on arrival, eligible nationals will present their passports, and their entitlement to indefinite stay will be recorded in the immigration system and shared with key agencies. Individuals intending to reside and work in Barbados will be directed to register with the Ministry of Labour, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA), and obtain national identification. Children of those relocating will be placed through the Ministry of Educational Transformation, while access to emergency and primary health care will be extended on the same terms as citizens.

Launching today, October 1, 2025, the Enhanced Cooperation free-movement regime between Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines represents a significant expansion beyond traditional CSME provisions.

Nationals of the four countries may enter, live, work, study, or retire in any of the others without a work permit or CSME skills certificate and remain indefinitely. Movement is not limited to employment or business; any legitimate reason to relocate is recognized. Families may accompany movers, including spouses, unmarried children under 18, unmarried children under 25 in full-time education, and wholly dependent parents.

Core public services—primary health care, primary and secondary schooling, national insurance, and other essential supports—will be available on the same basis as local residents in the host country. Entry can be refused only in narrowly defined circumstances, such as genuine security risks or where an applicant would constitute a serious, demonstrable financial burden.

The new framework also builds in recourse. If someone believes their rights have been denied, they may file a complaint through the official CARICOM Complaints Procedure. Forms will be available at ports of entry and government offices, and complaints can be submitted in hard copy or online to the National CSME Focal Point in the complainant’s home country or the country where the issue occurred. An investigation will follow according to established CARICOM processes. For country-specific guidance, citizens should contact their CARICOM Ambassador or National CSME Focal Point.

This Enhanced Cooperation mechanism has been written into the Revised Treaty to allow willing states to advance more quickly while preserving a pathway for others to join later. While broader adoption will be a matter of national readiness and political will, the four launching states have aligned systems to ensure a controlled rollout that protects public order, upholds service standards, and delivers real opportunities for Caribbean people.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/caricom-free-movement-rollout-begins-today