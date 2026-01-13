CariFoodFund to launch mid-2026 to boost food security across Islands | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–A new foundation, CariFoodFund, is being established to manage a dedicated fund aimed at strengthening food security across the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The fund is expected to become operational mid-2026 with a starting capital of €18 million, focused on expanding local food production and reducing reliance on imported agricultural products.

CariFoodFund is designed to help entrepreneurs scale local production by providing access to financing on favorable terms, paired with practical support and knowledge. The initial €18 million will be made available by the Dutch government and is intended to be supplemented through participation by local banks and pension funds, allowing the program to function as a revolving financing mechanism that can continue supporting new initiatives over time.

Alongside financing, CariFoodFund will establish an Academy to deliver training, coaching, and knowledge exchange for start-up and growing entrepreneurs in agriculture, horticulture, livestock farming, and fisheries. The goal is to strengthen skills and business readiness across the sector, while supporting innovation, employment, and healthier local food options on each island.

In addition to the revolving fund, €6 million will be available for subsidies and contributions to local governments across the six islands. These resources are intended to support food security policy initiatives, including investments in infrastructure, water management, and cooling systems for food storage. This two-track approach forms part of a broader Dutch strategy that earmarked €24 million for food security measures in the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

CariFoodFund will operate with a compact professional team led by a managing director. Back-office operations and headquarters functions will be based in the European Netherlands, while business advisors located on the islands will support implementation by screening financing applications and maintaining contact with clients. A three-member Supervisory Board will oversee governance and responsible use of resources, with at least one member expected to come from, or work on, one of the six islands. Recruitment for leadership and supervisory roles has been reported as being in its final phase, with strong interest across both sides of the Atlantic.

The idea of creating a dedicated fund to support agricultural initiatives and strengthen economic self-reliance was publicly outlined in 2025, with emphasis on moving beyond isolated projects toward a coordinated, results-oriented approach that includes private-sector participation and knowledge support.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/carifoodfund-to-launch-mid-2026-to-boost-food-security-across-islands