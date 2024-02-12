CARNIVAL 2024: Parades and concerts will liven up Saint-Martin! | FAXINFO

After the long-awaited first adult parade yesterday, Sunday, February 11, followed by the opening of the Carnival village on the market square, the carnival festivities continue this Monday, February 12, with a major free concert scheduled for 20 p.m. on the Seafront. in the presence of many local artists.

Another highlight of the 2024 edition, the Mardi Gras parade which should attract thousands of spectators to the heart of Marigot and its surroundings without forgetting the traditional black and white Jump Up on Wednesday February 14. Atmosphere guaranteed!

Ask for the program!

Monday, February 12: free concert on the Seafront at 20 hours with the artists KENYO BALY – KING JAMES – EBONY EMPRESS – LYTE – MAGALI – SACHA MUSSINGTON – JABZ – CIIO THE ARTIST – MAGICX- JUST A ROSE.

Tuesday February 13: Mardi Gras parade at 14 hours then free concert at 18 hours with the presence on stage of YOUTH WAVES BAND, TOLLY BOYS, ZONE and ALL STARZ BAND.

Wednesday, February 14 : Traditional Jump Up in Black and White at 19 hours then the “burn Vaval” on the Marigot Seafront. _AF

