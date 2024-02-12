Carnival / Children’s parade: a festival of colors in the streets of Marigot! | FAXINFO

It's a very colorful children's parade in the heart of Marigot, bringing a warm and dynamic energy which excited the large audience present last Sunday on the occasion of the 1er highlight of the 2024 edition of the Saint-Martin Carnival.

The associations SXM Majorettes, The Light of Craft and Culture, Rhythm and Groove, L'Ecole Montessori des Iles du Nord, elementary schools, Marie-Amélie Leydet, Emile Choisy, Omer Arrondell, Hervé Williams, Aline Hanson, Mont des Accords and the Victor Hugo middle and high school took part in the children's parade this year, more than 500 students all delighted and impatient to stroll through the streets of Marigot. The opportunity also for the local population and tourists passing through the “Friendly Island” to admire the numerous disguises made with the greatest care by the schools, associations and parents who were fully invested in the success of this event. Hats off to everyone! _AF

The party continues!

Carnival festivities continue this Friday, February 9 at 19 p.m. in the Marigot car park with an evening on the history of Carnival. Then it’s time for Jouvé Morning Saturday February 10 at 5:30 a.m., departure from the Agrément roundabout. A treasure hunt is planned for the afternoon at 14 hours. At 20 hours : Jazz and Wine concert at Coco Beach in Orient Bay.

Sunday February 11: big parade of adults from 12 hours at the Agrément roundabout then parade in the city center of Marigot

At 18 hours : opening of the Carnival village on the market square in Marigot and FREE concert with the presence of the groups XP BAND, EXODUS (Anguilla), GRAND MASTERS (St-Kitts).

Continuation and end of the Carnival program in our Monday edition._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/carnaval-parade-des-enfants-un-festival-de-couleurs-dans-les-rues-de-marigot/