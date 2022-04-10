Carnival vehicle inspections | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the personnel of the Police Traffic Department once more undertook inspections of vehicles that will participate in the carnival procession.

Regarding overall safety, the personnel of the traffic department also took the time to inspect the route to be used for the parade. Their findings were forwarded to the Carnival Foundation (SCDF).

The police of St. Maarten would like to make Carnival safe and secure and urge everyone to contribute to making this a safe carnival 2022.

