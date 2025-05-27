Caroll-Ann Soliano appointed as communications manager at RCN

KRALENDIJK, BONAIRE – Caroll-Ann Soliano is the new Communications Manager within the Shared Service Organisation Caribbean Netherlands (SSO CN). This unit handles communications for the various executive ministries in the Caribbean Netherlands. Born and raised on Bonaire, Caroll-Ann returned to the island in 2002 after completing her studies in the Netherlands. She has been working at RCN since 2010, holding several positions within the communications department, including protocol officer, communications adviser, and senior communications adviser.

With her many years of experience and extensive network, Caroll-Ann has become a familiar face at RCN. Colleagues describe her as a committed, loyal, and connecting leader who brings out the best in others. She is known as a ‘working manager’ with a down-to-earth leadership style.

Caroll-Ann Soliano:

“I look forward to contributing to clear and open communication with my in-depth knowledge of the region and broad network within the Caribbean Netherlands. I bring a warm heart for our communities and a strong network both within and beyond the islands. Together, we make the difference.”

Ingrid Sealy, Head of SSO CN:

“I am incredibly proud of Caroll-Ann. She is a results-driven professional. With her wealth of experience and knowledge, she has everything needed to continue working with her colleagues on reliable and accessible government communication for the people of the Caribbean Netherlands.”

Source: RCN website