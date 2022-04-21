Casting for the the next Miss Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélemy now open | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: After the election of Naïma Dessout on August 19, 2020, the castings for Miss Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélemy are open again.

Although the “Miss Saint-Martin” committee is in no way involved in the participation of candidates from Saint-Martin or Sint-Maarten in international competitions such as Miss Universe or Miss World, it does offer a gateway to the Miss France election. According to the rule of alternation with Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, it is now the turn of Saint-Martin / Saint-Barthélemy to present a candidate to the prestigious beauty contest. This is a double reason to be present at the casting of this territorial edition, and to do so, the contenders for the title of Miss Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélemy will have to pass the tests and win the local sash.

The selection criteria are as follows: to be at least eighteen years old, to be at least 1m70 tall and to be a resident of Saint-Martin or Saint-Barthélemy. On the territory of Saint-Martin, if two castings have already taken place at the Yacht Club of Marigot and the Villa Royale in Grand-Case, you still have three appointments to hope to wear the crown of Miss Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélémy.

Auditions will take palce as follows:

April 23 from 6 to 8 pm at El Rancho on the road to Orient Bay.

April 30th from 10am to 12pm at Coco’s in Marigot on the waterfront.

May 7th from 10am to 12pm at Ti Bretz, rue du Général de Gaulle in Marigot.

For the potential misses of Saint-Barthélemy, the appointment is fixed on Sunday, April 24th from 3pm to 6pm at the Select in Gustavia.

The pageant will take place next July. The Miss Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélemy committee works to promote these two territories through the spectrum of elegance which, according to them, is also a path that leads to excellence. Good luck to the candidates!

Information: 06 90 57 32 63

Comite-miss-saintmartin@live.fr

The post Casting for the the next Miss Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélemy now open appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/21/casting-for-the-the-next-miss-saint-martin-saint-barthelemy-now-open/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/04/21/casting-for-the-the-next-miss-saint-martin-saint-barthelemy-now-open/